Furthermore, the shift towards decentralized healthcare and home-based testing has led to the development of more convenient and user-friendly packaging that can be easily handled by non-professionals. The ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies, coupled with the adoption of sustainable packaging materials, are also contributing to the market's growth, as manufacturers seek to differentiate their products and meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Product (Bottles, Vials, Tubes, Closures, Other Products); End-Use (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bottles segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Vials segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amcor Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning, Inc., Duran Group GmbH, Greiner Packaging International GmbH and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 companies featured in this In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market report include:



Amcor Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Duran Group GmbH

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Narang Medical Ltd.

Sarstedt AG & Co.

Wheaton Industries, Inc. WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Key Attributes