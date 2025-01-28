Firstly, the rise in asymmetric warfare and the growing use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have heightened the need for advanced fire protection systems in armored vehicles, propelling demand for cutting-edge AFES solutions. Secondly, advancements in sensor technology and the integration of AI into fire suppression systems are expanding the capabilities of AFES, making them more effective and easier to integrate into modern armored platforms. Thirdly, the push for more versatile and modular armored vehicles is driving the adoption of AFES systems that can be easily customized and upgraded to meet specific mission requirements. Additionally, the increasing focus on the safety of military personnel, coupled with rising defense budgets in key regions, is leading to greater investment in advanced AFES technologies.

These factors, combined with the expanding use of armored vehicles in non-military sectors such as law enforcement and private security, are fueling robust growth in the AFES market, ensuring that these systems remain a critical element in the protection and effectiveness of armored vehicles worldwide.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Platform (APCs, Tanks & Other Fighting Vehicles).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the APCs segment, which is expected to reach US$70.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Tanks & Other Fighting Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $27.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.8% CAGR to reach $19.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bulldog Direct Protective Systems, Inc., Fire Protection Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, Halma PLC, Marotta Controls, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 14 companies featured in this Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) market report include:



Bulldog Direct Protective Systems, Inc.

Fire Protection Technologies

General Dynamics Corporation

Halma PLC

Marotta Controls, Inc.

N2 Towers Inc.

Spectrex, Inc. United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Attributes