Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dispenser For Butcher's Twine (TRO-1256)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to access butcher twine when tying roasts, sausages, and other meats for preparation and curing," said an inventor, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ZUCC STRINGER. My design saves time, and it would reduce physical strain on the back, hands and fingers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dispensing unit for butcher's twine. In doing so, it offers an effective way to access twine when wrapping meats for preparation and curing. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it provides a less strenuous method of wrapping various meats with string. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, butcher shops, meat departments, delis, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1256, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

