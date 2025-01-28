(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Panel Boards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for EV Charging Panel Boards was valued at US$8.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth of the EV Charging Panel Boards market is driven by the expanding global electric vehicle market, the need for efficient and scalable charging infrastructure, and government incentives aimed at promoting EV adoption. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles across both consumer and commercial sectors is directly driving the demand for more charging stations, which in turn boosts the need for reliable charging panel boards. These panels play a crucial role in ensuring that charging stations can provide safe and efficient power to EVs, which is vital for the widespread adoption of electric mobility.

Technological advancements, such as the development of smart and modular panel boards, are further fueling the market. These innovations improve the performance, flexibility, and reliability of charging infrastructure, making it easier for operators to scale their operations and meet increasing demand. The integration of energy storage and renewable energy sources into EV charging stations is another key factor, driving the need for advanced panel boards capable of managing diverse power inputs.

Finally, the strong policy support for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure development is also a major driver for market growth. Governments around the world are investing heavily in EV charging networks and offering various incentives, such as tax credits and subsidies, to encourage the deployment of EVs and charging stations. As this trend continues, the demand for EV Charging Panel Boards will continue to rise, supporting the growth of sustainable transportation and clean energy solutions worldwide.

The report analyzes the EV Charging Panel Boards market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Board Capacity (Multiple Vehicle Charging Panel Boards, Single Vehicle Charging Panel Boards); Application (Commercial Charging Application, Residential Charging Application, Public Charging Application).

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Multiple Vehicle Charging Panel Boards segment, which is expected to reach US$10.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.4%. The Single Vehicle Charging Panel Boards segment is also set to grow at 6.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030.

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

EcoG

Enel X S.r.l.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Key Attributes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising EV Charger Deployments Propel Demand for High-Capacity Panel Boards

Advancements in Panel Board Designs Expand Opportunities in Fast-Charging Stations

Focus on Heat-Resistant Materials Strengthens Case for Durable Panel Boards

Integration of AI-Enhanced Monitoring Tools Drives Adoption in Smart Charging Systems

Demand for Compact Panel Boards Bodes Well for Urban Charging Solutions

Focus on Renewable Energy Integration Highlights Opportunities for Hybrid Systems

AI for Load Balancing in Panel Boards Sets the Stage for Grid Optimization

Growing Electrification of Fleets Expands Market for Heavy-Duty Charging Panel Boards

Demand for Modular Panel Boards Highlights Flexibility in Charging Infrastructure Global Investments in EV Infrastructure Accelerate Growth in Panel Board Markets

