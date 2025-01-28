Alliance Witan PLC - Director Declaration
Date
1/28/2025 12:16:23 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance Trust PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Milyae Park, non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of THG PLC with effect from 28 January 2025.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
28 January 2025
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109139605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.