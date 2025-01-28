Alliance Witan PLC - Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Milyae Park, non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of THG PLC with effect from 28 January 2025.

