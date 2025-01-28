عربي


Alliance Witan PLC - Director Declaration


1/28/2025 12:16:23 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance Trust PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Milyae Park, non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of THG PLC with effect from 28 January 2025.

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

28 January 2025


