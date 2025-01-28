(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon credit/carbon offset market is forecast to grow significantly, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2025 to 2032. Valued at US$1.25 trillion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$2.73 trillion by the end of 2032, driven by the urgent need for climate change mitigation and the increasing adoption of sustainable practices across industries.

Carbon credits, also known as carbon offsets, represent measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, typically quantified in terms of carbon dioxide equivalents. These credits are generated through initiatives such as renewable energy projects, reforestation, methane capture programs, and energy efficiency improvements. By incentivizing businesses and individuals to adopt eco-friendly practices, carbon credits contribute to global efforts to combat climate change while promoting sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Growth Drivers

Emphasis on Climate Change and Net-Zero Goals:



International agreements like the Paris Agreement have spurred demand for carbon credits, encouraging countries to meet emission reduction targets through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Corporations are adopting ambitious sustainability goals, leveraging carbon offsets to enhance their environmental responsibility and brand image.

Corporate Sustainability and Consumer Awareness:



Businesses are increasingly integrating carbon credits into their strategies to attract environmentally conscious consumers and investors. The economic risks associated with climate change are prompting industries to align with global sustainability objectives.

Market Challenges

Lack of Standardization:



Inconsistent methodologies for measuring and verifying emission reductions hinder the credibility of carbon credits. Addressing transparency and uniformity in project verification is crucial to building trust and ensuring the market's effectiveness.

Risk of Fraud:

Issues like double counting and exaggerated environmental benefits pose challenges, emphasizing the need for stringent verification protocols.

Business Opportunities

Expansion of Nature-Based Solutions:



Projects such as reforestation, afforestation, and sustainable land management offer dual benefits: carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation. These initiatives attract a broad range of stakeholders by aligning with global sustainability goals.

Community Engagement and Co-Benefits:



Engaging local communities in carbon offset projects fosters social responsibility and generates additional revenue through the sale of community-based carbon credits. Advanced technologies, such as satellite monitoring and blockchain, enhance project transparency and traceability, enabling premium pricing for high-integrity credits.

Regional Analysis

North America:



North America dominates the global carbon credit market due to robust regulatory frameworks, corporate sustainability initiatives, and heightened environmental awareness. The U.S. and Canada lead in renewable energy projects and carbon offset initiatives, driving regional growth.

Asia Pacific:



The fastest-growing market, driven by rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. Ample land availability supports nature-based solutions, while stringent environmental measures address increasing emissions.

Europe:



A strong focus on sustainability and stringent emission reduction goals positions Europe as a significant market player. The region is investing in renewable energy and innovative carbon offset projects to meet ambitious climate targets.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa:

Emerging markets are witnessing steady growth, propelled by increased adoption of sustainable practices and investments in renewable energy projects.

Key Market Players:



EKI Energy Services

3Degrees

Finite Carbon

Climeco

CarbonBetter

Tasman Environmental Markets

ClimatePartner

Terrapass

Carbon Credit Capital

South Pole Group

Xpansiv

Carbon Trade Exchange

AirCarbon Exchange Deloitte

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2025

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.8. PESTLE Analysis

3. Global Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

3.1. Global Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2032

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Voluntary Market

3.1.1.2. Compliance Market

3.2. Global Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, by Project Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2032

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Avoidance/Reduction Projects

3.2.1.2. Removal/Sequestration Projects

3.3. Global Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, by End-user, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2032

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Power

3.3.1.2. Energy

3.3.1.3. Aviation

3.3.1.4. Transportation

3.3.1.5. Buildings

3.3.1.6. Industrial

3.3.1.7. Others

3.4. Global Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2032

4. North America Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

5. Europe Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

6. Asia Pacific Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

7. Latin America Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

8. Middle East & Africa Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.2. Competitive Dashboard

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Cardinal Health, Inc.

9.3.2. CarbonBetter

9.3.3. Carbon Trade Exchange

9.3.4. Terrapass

9.3.5. Finite Carbon

9.3.6. Deloitte

9.3.7. ClimatePartner

9.3.8. Xpansiv

9.3.9. AirCarbon Exchange

9.3.10. EKI Energy Services Ltd.

9.3.11. South Pole Group

Companies Featured





EKI Energy Services Ltd.

3Degrees

Finite Carbon

Climeco LLC

CarbonBetter

Tasman Environmental Markets

ClimatePartner GmbH

Terrapass

Carbon Credit Capital LLC

South Pole Group

Xpansiv

Carbon Trade Exchange

AirCarbon Exchange Deloitte



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900