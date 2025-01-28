BLDUP Expands Operations To Texas, Introducing Revolutionary Project Data Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLDUP, the leading provider of cutting-edge development data and insights, is proud to announce its expansion into the Texas market. This strategic move brings BLDUP's groundbreaking and unparalleled data capabilities to one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, empowering developers, investors, and stakeholders with a comprehensive view of projects from concept to completion.

Revolutionizing the Development Lifecycle

BLDUP's unique offers a transformative approach to understanding and analyzing real estate development. By combining proprietary technology with a one-of-a-kind dataset, BLDUP delivers insights that span every stage of a project's lifecycle-from initial concept and permitting to groundbreaking and final completion. This end-to-end visibility enables users to make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and mitigate risks in real time.

Unmatched Insights for the Texas Market

With its expansion into Texas, BLDUP provides local developers, contractors, and investors access to:



Comprehensive Project Data : Detailed information on active and upcoming projects, including developer and contractor relationships, permitting activity, financing, and milestones.

Predictive Analytics : Advanced tools that forecast market trends and highlight emerging opportunities before they surface.

Real-Time Updates : Continuous updates on project progress, allowing users to stay ahead in a competitive market. Collaborative Tools : Seamless integration for project teams to communicate, share insights, and drive efficiency.

“Texas is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and we're thrilled to bring our technology to help industry professionals navigate it with confidence,” said Noah Coughlin, Founder & CEO of BLDUP.“Our platform's ability to connect the dots across the development lifecycle gives our users a distinct competitive advantage in an increasingly data-driven industry.”

Empowering Growth in Texas's Real Estate Landscape

Texas's booming population growth and economic expansion have made it a hotspot for real estate development, with cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston leading the charge. BLDUP's entry into this market promises to elevate the way projects are planned, financed, and executed, fostering innovation and efficiency across the state's development ecosystem.

About BLDUP

Launched in 2019, BLDUP is a premier provider of real estate development data and insights, offering a powerful platform that enables professionals to track, analyze, and connect on projects from inception to completion. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, BLDUP empowers its users to make smarter decisions and achieve greater success.

For more information, visit or contact:

Meghan Doherty

Chief Content Officer

...