Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech was valued at US$2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the generative artificial intelligence in fintech market is driven by a confluence of technological innovation, market demands, and shifting consumer behaviors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing need for personalized financial solutions, with consumers expecting services tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. Generative AI's ability to analyze behavioral and transactional data is enabling fintech firms to meet these expectations with precision. Additionally, the growing sophistication of cyber threats has made AI-driven fraud detection and prevention tools indispensable, as they can simulate attack scenarios and provide proactive risk mitigation.

Regulatory compliance requirements are also spurring AI adoption, with generative AI streamlining complex processes like Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. The rise of digital-first banking, mobile financial platforms, and decentralized finance (DeFi) is further accelerating demand for secure, scalable, and intelligent AI-powered systems. Consumer trends such as the preference for real-time transactions and self-service platforms are compelling fintech companies to innovate continuously. Collectively, these drivers highlight the transformative role of generative AI in fintech, positioning the market for robust growth and a redefinition of financial services in the coming years.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Component (Fintech Software, Fintech Services); Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); Application (Compliance & Fraud Detection Application, Predictive Analysis Application, Asset Management Application, Insurance Application, Personal Assistants Application, Business Analytics & Reporting Application, Other Applications); End-Use (Investment Banking End-Use, Retail Banking End-Use, Stock Trading Firms End-Use, Hedge Funds End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Generative AI in Fintech Software segment, which is expected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 34.6%. The Generative AI in Fintech Services segment is also set to grow at 37.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $515.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.7% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Genie AI, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mostly AI and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 25 companies featured in this Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech market report include:



Genie AI

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mostly AI

OpenAI

Salesforce, Inc.

Synthesis AI Veesual

Key Attributes