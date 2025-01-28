(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport and Marine Security Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Airport And Marine Port Security market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The airport and marine port security market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $86.65 billion in 2024 to $92.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on passenger experience, increased air and maritime traffic, emergence of biometric solutions, integration of it and physical security, international trade and cargo security.

The airport and marine port security market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $136.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to resilience and emergency preparedness, smart and integrated security systems, biometric and identity verification solutions, rise in passenger and cargo volumes, increasing emphasis on cybersecurity. Major trends in the forecast period include enhanced threat detection capabilities, biometric authentication and identity verification, cybersecurity integration, use of IoT for surveillance and monitoring, adoption of smart and integrated security systems.

The rising internal and external threats are driving the growth of the airport and marine port security market. For instance, in May 2024, data published by the Center for Internet Security, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, revealed that malware-based threats surged by 30% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a remarkable 92% increase noted in May alone. Therefore, the escalation of internal and external threats is expected to enhance demand for airport and marine port security systems during the forecast period.

The escalation of geopolitical tensions is expected to further propel the growth of the airport and marine port security market. Technological advancements represent a prominent trend within the airport and marine port security market.

Major companies in the airport and marine port security market are integrating Vessel Traffic Management Information Systems (VTMIS) to fortify their positions within the industry. For instance, in April 2023, AD Ports Group, a UAE-based trade and logistics company, introduced VTMIS across its operations in the UAE. This system integrates various tools such as radar, CCTV, radios, and meteorological systems to provide real-time information, enhancing communication between vessels and shore. VTMIS supports critical functions like traffic management, collision avoidance, search and rescue operations, and environmental protection measures, ensuring efficient and secure maritime operations.

In April 2024, Unifi Aviation, a U.S.-based aviation services company, acquired Prospect Airport Services for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhances Unifi Aviation's position as a leading provider of aviation services by expanding its operations to over 30 airports, including major hubs in Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; and Newark, New Jersey. Prospect Airport Services is recognized for its comprehensive range of airport services, which include ground handling, safety and customer services, passenger services, and cabin cleaning.

North America was the largest region in the airport and marine port security market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain. Scope Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Surveillance Systems; Physical Access Control Systems; Screening & Scanning Systems; Perimeter Intrusion Detection System; Network Access Control & Security; Real-Time Location Systems

2) By Services: Facility and Asset Management; System Integration; Training & Consulting

3) By Infrastructure: Airport; Marine Port

Subsegments:

1) By Surveillance Systems: IP Cameras; Analog Cameras; Video Management Software (VMS); Cloud-Based Surveillance

2) By Physical Access Control Systems: Card-Based Systems; Biometric Systems; Keypad Entry Systems; Mobile Access Control

3) By Screening & Scanning Systems: X-ray Screening Systems; Metal Detectors; Explosive Detection Systems; Automated Screening Solutions

4) By Perimeter Intrusion Detection System: Fence Detection Systems; Ground-Based Sensors; Microwave Sensors; Video Analytics for Perimeter Security

5) By Network Access Control & Security: Firewall Solutions; Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (IDPS); Network Monitoring Tools; Endpoint Security Solutions

6) By Real-Time Location Systems: RFID-Based Systems; GPS Tracking Systems; Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Solutions; Wi-Fi-Based Location Tracking

Key Companies Profiled: Tyco International Ltd.; L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; HCL Infosystems Limited; Bosch Security Systems Inc.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $92.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $136.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

