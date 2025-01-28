Bridgewest Group Creates New Position For Ivan Mijatovic In European Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over the last three years, Mijatovic has guided expansion and operational excellence for several companies. In 2022, Bridgewest Group appointed Mijatovic Chairman of the Board for Pontis where he helped usher in record growth and enhanced capabilities through and market expansion. Mijatovic also serves on the board of LumaCina , a leading firm, recognized for its sterile injectable solutions.

Mijatovic's career is marked by several accomplishments outside of Bridgewest Group. As Managing Partner at VCI Partners, Mijatovic spearheaded opportunities in Tenex Health, Dxterity Diagnostics, and STARK RFID, to name a few. Prior, he was CFO and Board Chairman for Tenex and SVP for Barr Pharmaceutical, where he streamlined global operations and fueled growth strategies and financial optimization. As CFO for Pliva Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest specialty generic pharma companies in the world, Mijatovic led finance, investor relations and IT activities. In telecom, Mijatovic helped drive Deutsche Telekom's international expansion in US, Europe and Asia. As Chairman at Hrvatski Telekom, Mijatovic ran a successful international funding effort resulting in $850M investment and played an integral role in legislative changes that enabled Hrvatski Telekom to go public and be listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

"We have had a great relationship with Ivan and are very fortunate to have Ivan in this new expanded role. Since our first investments in Europe four years ago, we have seen numerous opportunities to invest in novel businesses. Ivan's noteworthy international business acumen has been, and will continue to be, a major asset for burgeoning companies," said Dr. Massih Tayebi, Founding Partner and Chairman of Bridgewest Group.

"I'm honored to take on this role and excited by the opportunity to make a profound impact across the region. The global scope of the position and the ability to drive operational excellence and growth in innovative businesses truly inspire me. I'm committed to cultivating a culture rooted in teamwork, integrity, and collaboration and look forward to working alongside our exceptional teams to achieve resounding success," said Mijatovic.

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

