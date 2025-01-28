Inventhelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Secure Pet Bowls In Place (TPL-467)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to secure pet bowls in place," said an inventor, from Versailles, Ky., "so I invented the PET BOWL CUDDLERS. My design would prevent food and water bowls from moving while the pet is eating or drinking."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for securing pet food or water bowls in place. In doing so, it helps prevent the bowls from moving due to its adjustable design that fits a variety of bowl sizes. As a result, it reduces hassles and messes. It also could help keep surrounding floor surfaces clean. The invention features a practical yet fun design featuring various dog/cat/rabbit/bird/etc. breeds that is easy to use so it is ideal for all pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-467, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED