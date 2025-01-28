Exploring Life Beyond Death: Dr. Dawn Cormier ND Shares Transformative Insights In Why I'm Not Afraid To Die

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Dawn Cormier ND

Why I'm Not Afraid To Die

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What if death isn't the end but a profound beginning? In her captivating book, Why I'm Not Afraid to Die : What a Crow and an NDE Taught Me, Dr. Dawn Cormier ND, Modern Mystic, and Healer, takes readers on an extraordinary journey of spiritual awakening and healing.Inspired by her near-death experience (NDE) after a life-changing car crash, Dr. Cormier ND recounts the night she ignored a spirit animal's warning, placing her patients' needs above her own safety. That decision resulted in chronic physical pain but also became the catalyst for a transformative mystical journey. Through her story, she sheds light on the deeper meaning of suffering and the boundless love and light that connect us all to Source.“Death is not a final chapter,” Dr. Cormier ND explains.“It's a transition where our spirit continues its eternal journey. This book reveals how even life's darkest moments can hold profound treasures for our spiritual growth.”Dr. Dawn Cormier ND bridges science and spirituality as a Naturopathic Doctor and Modern Mystic Energy Healer, Dr. Dawn ND excels at bridging the worlds of Science and Spirit. Her NDE gave her firsthand experience of the eternal nature of the soul, profoundly shaping her understanding of consciousness and the collective human journey. She specializes in metaphysical healing and empowering individuals to realign with their divine truth and innate light.Dr. Cormier ND is also the author of Lotions & Potions: What the Cosmetic Companies Don't Want You to Know and is celebrated for her unique ability to help others unlock their inner mastery and cultivate whole-body healing.Death is not the end; it's a continuation of the soul's eternal journey in love and light. Trauma and life challenges often contain the exact lessons our souls need for evolution. We all have spirit guides and inner guidance systems to help navigate life's choices, and healing comes through understanding the spiritual and emotional roots of our pain.Why I'm Not Afraid to Die is ideal for readers seeking a deeper understanding of life, death, and the spiritual connections that define our existence. Whether grappling with grief, chronic pain, or the mysteries of the afterlife, this book offers comfort, wisdom, and practical spiritual practices to nourish the soul.To learn more about Dr. Dawn Cormier ND and her works, please visit and .

Dr. Dawn Cormier ND on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

