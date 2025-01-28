ACHIEVABLE HEALTH LAUNCHES PUBLIC PHASE OF PHILANTHROPIC CAMPAIGN TO EXPAND FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HEALTH CENTER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Achievable serves individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD)

- Teddy TannenbaumLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Achievable Health , a community health center dedicated to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families, announces the public phase of its Building Our Future: Achievable. Together. philanthropic campaign with $620,000 remaining to raise.When the new site opens in Spring 2025, it will include 10,000 square feet of clinical space (compared to 3,300 square feet currently), and the capacity to more than double the number of patients served. It will include 13 spacious patient treatment rooms outfitted with specialized equipment for those who require special mobility devices; four behavioral health rooms; two sensory/quiet rooms; more space for clinician training; and serene outdoor spaces for parents and families to enjoy.Achievable Health Board Members and Campaign Co-chairs Mike Galper and Teddy Tannenbaum are spearheading the $4 million campaign to relocate and expand its healthcare center.“I am overwhelmed by the unwavering commitment from our supporters, like Anahita and Jim Lovelace, who truly believe in our mission and understand the need to serve people with I/DD with patient-centered care in a developmentally appropriate manner, all with dignity and compassion” says Galper, who is an Adjunct Professor UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.With this expansion, the new health center will be named the Achievable Health Lovelace Center to honor long-time supporters, Anahita and Jim Lovelace, who made a lead gift to kick-start the campaign, followed by several other donations, including UniHealth Foundation, Max Factor Family Foundation, M.W. Keck Foundation, Cedars-Sinai, The Ahmanson Foundation, The John Gogian Family Foundation, MacKenzie Scott Yield Giving initiative, and gifts from all voluntary board members.“Our fundraising work is not done,” adds Tannenbaum. He, along with his wife Danise Lehrer, were part of the founding parents' group who started the organization in 1996.“We want, and need, to continue to grow and build an Achievable Health family of supporters we can count on. We hope others will consider joining us in making a commitment to support this very crucial and necessary work.”How the Community Can Help.There are several ways to contribute and be a part of this awe-inspiring organization. You are encouraged to make a donation at . According to the CDC, approximately 6.5 million people in the United States have an I/DD. They experience higher healthcare inequities leading to poorer health, higher rates of chronic diseases, mental health concerns, and higher rates of preventable mortality. Yet, individuals with I/DD report difficulty finding appropriately trained and willing healthcare providers. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Achievable Health is the first-of-its-kind community health center in the United States to provide high-quality integrated healthcare for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families, regardless of their ability to pay.

