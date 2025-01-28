The Home Loan Arranger Says That Homeowners Need Lower Mortgage Rates Instead Of Helocs Or Second Mortgages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason M Ruedy

The Home Loan Arranger Says are turning to second mortgages and HELOCs for debt consolidation, but the real solution is lower mortgage rates

- Jason RuedyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Home Loan Arranger a top mortgage lender reports that numerous homeowners nationwide are facing significant debt challenges, prompting them to seek second mortgages or home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) for consolidation purposes. Although these options may have provided temporary relief in monthly expenses, mortgage expert Ruedy argues that the fundamental solution is a reduction in mortgage rates. Ruedy contends that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell should take action to lower interest rates, questioning how much longer Powell requires to address inflation, given that he has had three years to do so.According to Ruedy, the cost of living has become increasingly unmanageable for many Americans, despite their efforts to consolidate their debt. This is due to the fact that their 2nd mortgages and HELOC's often come with variable interest rates, making it difficult to predict and budget for future payments. Ruedy argues that what homeowners truly need is a lower fixed interest rate on their primary mortgage, which would allow them to consolidate all of their debt into one manageable payment.Ruedy also points out that many Americans are struggling to make ends meet on the same income they have had for years. With the rising cost of living, it has become increasingly difficult for individuals and families to keep up with their financial obligations. This is why Ruedy believes that lower mortgage rates are crucial in helping homeowners get a handle on their debt and improve their overall financial stability.In conclusion, while 2nd mortgages and HELOC's may seem like a viable option for debt consolidation, Ruedy stresses the importance of lower mortgage rates as the real solution. With the cost of living continuing to rise, it is crucial for homeowners to have a fixed and manageable interest rate on their primary mortgage in order to effectively consolidate their debt. Ruedy urges homeowners to consider this alternative and seek out lower mortgage rates in order to achieve financial stability.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

JASON RUEDY

THE HOME LOAN ARRANGER

+1 303-862-4742

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.