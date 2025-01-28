Beckman Foundation Announces 2025 Beckman Scholars Program Awardees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fourteen Institutions to Receive Over $2.1M in Science Funding for Undergraduate Researchers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2025 class of Beckman Scholars Program awardees, U.S. colleges and universities which underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in the chemistry and life sciences. The institutions were selected after a rigorous application process which included a two-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.

Each awardee institution will receive funding to support six Scholar-Mentor pairs, with two Scholars named per year for the three-year award term. This year's award is comprised of more than $2.1 million in funding for 84 undergraduate Beckman Scholars at the following 14 institutions (alpha ordered):

Barnard College

California State University, San Marcos

College of William and Mary

Colorado School of Mines

Northeastern University

Reed College

San Francisco State University

Texas A&M University

Trinity University

University of Arizona

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Texas, Austin

Vanderbilt University

Western Washington University

"Developing undergraduate researchers and encouraging them to explore new topics and experiences is a core pillar of the Beckman Foundation's approach to expanding and diversifying the STEM workforce pipeline with trained, innovative, and collaborative young scientists," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director and CEO of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "The 2025 Beckman Scholars Program cohort underscores the promise of that aim and we're proud to support this talented incoming group of aspiring researchers and their dedicated mentors."

The Beckman Scholars Program provides 15-month mentored research experiences for exceptional undergraduate students in chemistry, biological sciences, and interdisciplinary combinations thereof.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation .

