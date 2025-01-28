(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect Solutions 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center interconnect solutions market is forecasted to grow by USD 11.71 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for connectivity, rising demand for data center colocation facilities, and geographic disaggregation of data centers.

The study identifies the software-defined interconnection as one of the prime reasons driving the data center interconnect solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of metro data centers and need for private interconnections with regulatory compliance and security will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the data center interconnect solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The data center interconnect solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Telecommunications

BFSI

Cloud and IT Services

Content and Digital Media Others

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center interconnect solutions market vendors.

Also, the data center interconnect solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

