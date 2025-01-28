(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expansion of the is primarily fueled by several critical factors. First, rising global military expenditures are contributing to increased investments in advanced technologies and defense equipment, including helmet-mounted displays and related systems. Second, escalating conflicts in key regions have heightened the demand for cutting-edge military solutions, as nations seek to enhance their operational capabilities and maintain a strategic edge.

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helmet-Mounted Display Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Helmet-Mounted Display Market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.2% in the long run to reach US$ 2.7 billion in 2030.

HMDs project essential battlefield information, such as maps, coordinates, targets, and navigation cues, directly onto the helmet visor or in a transparent eyepiece. This allows soldiers to keep their focus on the surroundings without needing to glance at handheld devices or cockpit screens.

The expansion of the market is primarily fueled by several critical factors. First, rising global military expenditures are contributing to increased investments in advanced technologies and defense equipment, including helmet-mounted displays and related systems. Second, escalating conflicts in key regions have heightened the demand for cutting-edge military solutions, as nations seek to enhance their operational capabilities and maintain a strategic edge.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on military modernization across numerous countries, as governments prioritize upgrading their defense forces with next-generation technologies to address evolving security challenges. This focus on modernization is driving the adoption of advanced systems like fusion technology-based helmet-mounted displays, further propelling the market's growth.

These goggles are very much in demand in recent years, as they efficiently track the area where soldiers see and can extrapolate the visual information. These goggles aid in providing a close-up simulation of a soldier's natural vision. They act as a force multiplier during critical missions. Due to the numerous benefits of helmet-mounted displays for military personnel, there has been a steady growth in their overall production with the increasing border conflicts and the rising threat of terrorism in recent times.

Recent Product Developments

In recent years, a fair number of new helmet-mounted displays have been launched by manufacturers.

Some of them have been mentioned below:



BAE Systems plc. Developed the ENVG III/FWS-I solution, an integrated optronic system comprised of two devices: the ENVG III-night vision goggle and the FWS-I thermal weapon sight, which provide both situational awareness and thermal targeting solutions for the soldiers. Raytheon Technologies Corporation developed the F-35 Gen III helmet-mounted display system (HMDS), a night vision system specifically designed for airborne operations. It is comprised of an integrated head-up display (HUD), a helmet-mounted display (HMD), and visor-projected night vision.

Recent Contracts and Agreements

There have been several investments in the defense industry directed at helmet-mounted displays in recent years, which would boost the overall market.

Some of them have been mentioned below:



In 2024, Leonardo DRS received a US$ 117 million order for next-gen thermal weapon sights under the U.S. Army's FWS-I contract, featuring uncooled thermal imaging technology and wireless integration with helmet-mounted vision systems.

In 2023, Elbit Systems of America, LLC received a US$ 107 Million contract for the provision of ENVG-B systems, along with its spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, for the US Army.

In 2023, The UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) granted BAE Systems a £40 million ($49.5 million) contract to refine and advance its Striker II helmet-mounted display (HMD) for the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fleet

In 2023, CEVS, was awarded a contract by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The contract supports the development, engineering, logistics, and testing of the Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System for Block III F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft. In November 2022, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., received a new production order from the US Army for additional ENVG-B night vision goggles used as helmet-mounted displays.

By Technology Type



Fusion technology is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into image intensification technology, thermal technology, and fusion technology

In recent years, helmet-mounted display goggles embedded with fusion technology have proved to be excellent equipment for night vision and have generated a large demand. With the fusion technology, these goggles provide a close-up simulation of a soldier's natural vision and serve as a force multiplier during crucial military operations. Fusion technology allows the HMD to merge data from multiple sources (e.g., thermal, infrared, GPS, and visual sensors), providing soldiers or pilots with a comprehensive view of their environment.

By Platform Type



Ground-based platform is the dominant platform type whereas Air-based platform is the fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period.

The Helmet-Mounted Display market is segmented into ground-based platform, air-based platform, and naval-based platform.

Helmet-mounted displays are extensively used in ground operations and tactical situations. Moreover, several counter-terrorism missions occur in low-light environments or during nighttime, which in turn increases the demand for these helmets. The widespread use of helmet-mounted displays by military personnel and a larger ground army population drive demand for ground-based platforms.

Regional Analysis



North America region is anticipated to maintain its position as the largest market for helmet-mounted displays throughout the forecast period.

North America, which is the largest military spender in the world is the key region driving the market for HMDs,

This region is the home to several market-leading companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Elbit Systems of America, LLC. These companies are also among the active contractors for the US DoD for HMDs. It is also estimated that Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for advanced night vision goggles by the regional military forces and the swift rise in the overall military expenditure, especially in China and India.

Key Players

The global market for HMD is highly competitive. With the large demand for fusion technology currently, major companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd., engage in the production and provision of the fused binocular night vision devices for armed forces.

Here is the list of the Top Players (Based on Dominance)



L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd. Leonardo DRS.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary: A Bird's Eye View of the Market

2. Market Environment Analysis: Study of Factors Affecting the Market Dynamics

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis (Identification of Key Players/Technology across the Value Chain)

2.2. PEST Analysis (List of All Factors Directly or Indirectly Affecting the Market Demand)

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis (Current and Future Lifecycle Stage of the Market)

2.4. Key Trends (Key Industry as well as Market Trends Shaping the Market Dynamics)

2.5. Market Drivers (Study of Drivers and their Short- and Long-Term Impacts)

2.6. Market Challenges (Study of Factors Hindrance the Adoption/Growth)

3. Helmet-Mounted Display Market Assessment (2018-2030) (US$ Million)

3.1. Key Applications of Helmet-Mounted Displays across Industries

3.2. Helmet-Mounted Display Market Analysis (US$ Million)

3.3. Understand the Reasons for the Dominance of Key Market Segments

3.4. Helmet-Mounted Display Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions

4. Helmet-Mounted Display Market Segments' Analysis (2018-2030) (US$ Million)

4.1. Technology-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Image Intensification Technology: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.1.1. Gen I-III: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.1.2. Gen IV: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Thermal Technology: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2.1. SWIR: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2.2. MWIR: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2.3. LWIR: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. Fusion Technology: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3.1. Optical Image Integration: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3.2. Digital Image Integration: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Platform-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Ground-based Platform: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Air-based Platform: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Naval-based Platform: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Country Analysis

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Degree of Competition (Current Stage of Competition based on Market Consolidation)

5.2. Competitive Landscape (Benchmarking of Key Players in Crucial s)

5.3. Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

5.4. Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

5.5. Geographical Presence (Map their Geographical Presence)

5.6. Key Target Areas for Development (Understand the Industry Focus while Development)

5.7. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc. (Map All the Major M&As and JVs)

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)

6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.2. Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

6.3. Key Strategic Implications (Changing Market Dynamics and their Key Implications)

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs) (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)

7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. ASELSAN

7.2. BAE Systems plc

7.3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.4. Excelitas Technologies Corp.

7.5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

7.6. Leonardo DRS

7.7. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

7.8. Rheinmetall AG

7.9. Thales Group

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

