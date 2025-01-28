Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the globe. Every year, approximately 17.9 million people die from this disease. The key driver for the anticoagulant market is the growing trend of cardiovascular diseases, which include heart attacks, strokes, and atrial fibrillation. These diseases are usually characterized by inappropriate blood clotting; therefore, anticoagulants are crucial in maintaining and preventing further complications.

The rising population age and unhealthful lifestyle habits, such as a poor diet and lack of physical activity, also contribute to these issues. The number of patients under anticoagulation therapy is on the rise, and thereby, the demand for anticoagulants also increases. In 2022, 702,880 people died from heart disease, and such deaths accounted for 1 in every 5 deaths.

Innovation in Anticoagulant Drugs

Newer drugs have been developed due to technology, which proved more potent than the drugs previously discovered. Unlike traditional anticoagulants like warfarin, newer oral formulations like rivaroxaban and apixaban have the benefits of fewer dietary restrictions, lower monitoring, and fewer complications caused by bleeding. These innovations facilitate improved patient compliance and outcomes, increasing the adoption of anticoagulants in hospital and outpatient settings.

The ongoing development of newer, more targeted, and user-friendly forms of anticoagulant treatments supports the overall growth of the market by offering more variety in the management of thrombotic disorders. Three new coagulation tests for Factor Xa inhibitors launched by Roche in February 2024 are part of its contribution to enhancing clinical decisions in prescribing direct oral anticoagulants to avert stroke.

Better Health Care Facilities and Enlightenment

Improved health facilities worldwide open up treatment for those suffering from chronic conditions, such as people requiring anticoagulation. Increasing awareness regarding thrombotic diseases, and better diagnostics and treatment options, are encouraging more patients to undergo preventive and therapeutic anticoagulant care.

Further, efforts by the healthcare department to educate patients pertaining to the risk of blood clots and the early intervention for the same also contribute towards rising demand for the anticoagulants. Improved access to healthcare in developing markets is also expanding the anticoagulants market worldwide.

Key Attributes:

