DEME Secures Contract To Build Access Channel Linking Port Of Le Havre With Seine River

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME SECURES CONTRACT TO BUILD ACCESS LINKING OF LE HAVRE WITH SEINE RIVER DEME, in partnership with TERELIAN, part of the VINCI group, has secured a sizable contract to boost Le Havre's Port 2000 connectivity and operational capacity. A new access will be created through an 1,800-meter-long channel, protected by a breakwater.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.