DEME Secures Contract To Build Access Channel Linking Port Of Le Havre With Seine River


1/28/2025 11:31:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME SECURES CONTRACT TO BUILD ACCESS channel LINKING port OF LE HAVRE WITH SEINE RIVER
DEME, in partnership with TERELIAN, part of the VINCI group, has secured a sizable contract to boost Le Havre's Port 2000 connectivity and operational capacity. A new access will be created through an 1,800-meter-long channel, protected by a breakwater.

  • P2025 DEME Le Havre 20250128 ENG

