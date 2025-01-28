2025 Brings Innovation And Ease-Of-Use To The Moving Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iMoving office and team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iMoving is starting the year by making it easier for customers to get a fresh start, too. With a user-friendly platform, the company billed as“Expedia or Kayak, but for booking movers” has grown to connect customers with over 1,000 top-rated moving companies across the country.

“Nobody else was doing this,” said Meyr Aviv, CEO of iMoving.“It was hard for people to find movers, so we made a whole marketplace for it. And now we've got over 1,000 movers they can choose from.”

Simplicity as a Service: How iMoving Works

iMoving was started in 2014 by Meyr Aviv and his team of moving industry insiders. Their main goal was to make moving easier by providing greater choice, ease-of-use, and transparency for customers. iMoving allows users to:

Compare multiple movers: Instead of entering and re-entering personal info to collect moving quotes, iMoving allows users to view and compare quotes from over 1,000 movers in their secure marketplace.

Book with confidence: The research department at iMoving carefully vets each mover in their network. This includes checking safety records, customer reviews, and secret shopping.

Customize moves: iMoving allows customers to pick the exact moving services they'll need, so they can custom-tailor their moving experience.

Building a Business by Building Trust

To make a marketplace their customers could trust, iMoving had to find movers they could trust, first. The iMoving team reviews safety records, licensing and certification, and customer feedback for each of the 1000+ moving companies in their network. And if a mover doesn't make the cut, they don't stay on the platform.

“Vetting is important to us,” explained Aviv.“Everyone has a bad story about a moving company... 'they broke something, they showed up late, they were rude.' We don't want that to happen to our users. We're very careful with who we add to the platform.”

The Right Tools for the Job

iMoving was designed to make it easier for customers to shop for movers, but Aviv and his team have been incorporating new tools to make their marketplace more appealing for first-timers. A recent addition was their cost calculator , which allows users to get a rough estimate on their moving price without making an account or signing in. They've also published packing guides.

“Moving is a tough job, and I'm saying that after working at it for 30 years,” said Aviv.“If it's your first time, you want to know what to expect. That's a good way to hook people into the platform, the guides and the cost estimator.”

The Next 10 Years

While 1000+ movers is a milestone, the iMoving team has something else to celebrate. They've officially been in business for over a 10 years. And according to Aviv, they don't plan on slowing down.

“It's been a great 10 years,” added Aviv.“And I think we're ready to do a lot more.”

About iMoving

iMoving is a platform that lets customers shop, compare prices, and book moves from a secure marketplace of thousands of verified moving professionals. Founded in 2014, the iMoving team includes moving industry insiders who have worked in delivery, dispatch, and everywhere in between. They continue to offer custom services for local, long-distance, and specialty moves.

