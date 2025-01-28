Top Priorities For IT Application Strategies In 2025 Revealed: Insights From Info-Tech Research Group's Annual Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) " Applications are no longer just tools-they're strategic enablers," says Andrew Kum-Seun , Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group and lead author of the report. " Organizations must align their application strategies with business objectives to ensure they deliver value, foster innovation, and remain adaptable in the face of rapid change. By addressing critical issues like technical debt, data quality, and user empowerment, IT leaders can unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth."

The Applications Priorities 2025 report emphasizes that IT leaders must balance user empowerment with governance and scalability, enabling innovation while mitigating risks. With users increasingly demanding greater control over their tools and data, the report advises organizations to adopt democratized IT practices that empower employees while maintaining robust governance frameworks. Additionally, Info-Tech highlights in the report the need to modernize legacy systems, improve data quality, and embrace collaborative methodologies to enhance collaboration between IT and business stakeholders. Based on insights from Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 surveys and in-depth interviews with industry experts, the firm's annual Application Priorities report provides actionable guidance to help organizations address these critical challenges.

Info-Tech's Report Insights: The Key Priorities for Applications Leaders in 2025

According to Info-Tech's research findings published in the firm's Applications Priorities 2025 report, the following five priorities are critical for IT leaders seeking to build scalable, user-centric application strategies this year:

Organizations must create engaging and valuable digital experiences for users, customers, employees, and partners, including designing user-centric, adaptable, and secure products that align with evolving customer needs and market trends.Modern platforms must serve as scalable, interoperable ecosystems that empower users to build, customize, and extend solutions. Effective platform management and orchestration ensure accessibility, reliability, and adaptability.By extending AI access to all employees, organizations can foster innovation and productivity across the enterprise. Democratized AI requires robust governance, accessible tools, and strategies for scaling AI adoption.Expanding access to trusted data sources and analysis tools empowers employees to make informed, data-driven decisions. Data literacy initiatives and comprehensive governance are critical to maximizing the value of organizational data.Scaling business automation requires optimizing roles, processes, and technologies to improve efficiency and reduce manual intervention. By adopting end-to-end optimization strategies, organizations can drive better outcomes across workflows.

Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Info-Tech's report also explores the disruptors and challenges IT leaders face as they navigate the complexities of modern application management. These key issues include:



Technical Debt: Poorly managed technical debt can lead to inefficient systems and hinder innovation. Addressing technical debt is essential for maintaining flexibility and scalability.



Data Quality: Inaccurate or incomplete data undermines decision-making, automation, and compliance efforts. Organizations must prioritize data quality through governance, strategy, and technology investments.

User Expectations: With the rapid evolution, accessibility, and availability of applications, users are demanding more control and expecting more from their applications. Balancing user empowerment with governance is a growing challenge for IT teams.

"The rapid evolution of exponential technologies like generative AI has created both opportunities and risks for IT leaders," says Kum-Seun. "By embracing user-centric design, enhancing data accessibility, and fostering collaboration across the enterprise, organizations can position themselves for success in 2025 and beyond."

Info-Tech's Applications Priorities 2025 report emphasizes the importance of aligning technology strategies with business objectives, investing in foundational capabilities such as data governance and platform scalability, and fostering a culture of innovation by encouraging cross-functional collaboration and collaborative practices. This recommended approach empowers organizations to respond swiftly to market dynamics and emerging technologies, ensuring sustained growth and adaptability.

