Publishing Of Eimskip's Management Financial Report For Fourth Quarter 2024
1/28/2025 11:16:36 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor meeting on 5 February 2025
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its management financial report for fourth quarter 2024 after market closing on Tuesday 4 February.
Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 5 February at 8:30 GMT at the Company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.
The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on Investors can send questions before the meeting to the email ....
Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company's investor relations website,
For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: ...
