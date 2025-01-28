Chase Keller Joins Franchise Clearly, Specializing In The Hospitality Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chase Keller, CCIM

- Chase Keller

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Clearly is pleased to announce a new addition to our team of professionals. Chase Keller , CCIM, has joined the company and will focus his efforts on the hospitality industry. His years of commercial real estate experience will provide exceptional value for sellers.

“The hospitality has been through trial by fire,” Keller says, referring to the global pandemic.“The restrictions that the lockdowns forced on the industry are now mostly gone, so the industry is normalizing. Many hospitality owners put off upgrades or expansions during the travel uncertainty, so there's quite a bit of interest in acquisitions and investment, particularly in the economy sector. Lenders are ready to start financing deals in the industry as well, so that indicates we'll see more activity in the market this year.”

Keller comes to Franchise Clearly with over 15 years of commercial real estate experience, including sales and investments. The CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation means he is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. Keller has a breadth of real estate experience, including complex financing, that will benefit commercial real estate owners and investors and is one of a corps of over 9,500 professionals around the globe who hold the CCIM designation.

“Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and PE Firms are becoming interested in the hospitality industry, which is a new development,” Keller says.“My experience – and interest – is in the kinds of complex and nuanced, real estate-heavy deals that a traditional broker may not be prepared for. I also have a longstanding network of attorneys, lenders, and other professionals who understand these types of deals and know how to get them done.”

Keller says the rapid growth of extended-stay hotels has energized the industry. Research shows that demand for rooms in extended-stay hotels outpaced traditional hotels, showing a 3% growth in demand through October 2024. Over 90,000 new rooms are set to hit the market from 2025-2028, driven by energy, manufacturing, and recovery efforts.

Keller says,“These properties are critical for long-term stays, from providing residences for contract workers to providing disaster recovery housing. Recent events such as the fires in Los Angeles have highlighted the need for affordable temporary housing for those affected by disasters and the first and second wave responders who may be onsite for weeks or months. The surge in construction and rebuilding efforts will bring in thousands of workers from throughout the country, and they'll all need a place to come home to at night.”

Based in the Midwest, Keller will work with owners in the hospitality industry anywhere in the nation. If you've been thinking about investing in the hotel industry or selling your property, find Chase at ...

Chase Keller

Franchise Clearly

+1 877-557-0222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.