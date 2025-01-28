Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Hearing Aid (TLS-710)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable new hearing aid that would not rest within the ear," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the HEARING EARRING. My design would offer enhanced sound and air flow, and it would be easy to adjust and control."

The invention provides an improved design for a hearing aid. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a hearing aid that rests in the external auditory canal. As a result, it allows the user to clearly hear the world around them. It also increases comfort, convenience and control. The invention features a small and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who employs hearing aids, luggage handlers or mechanics who work at airports, individuals who work at concerts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

