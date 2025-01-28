Hevolution Foundation Hosting Over 2,000 International Experts At The Second Global Healthspan Summit To Explore Ways To Extend Healthy Years Of Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Taking place in Riyadh on February 4 and 5, 2025, the Global Healthspan Summit (GHS) will identify new pathways and frameworks to develop and create impact around extending healthy years of life, known as "healthspan."



Over 150 international speakers from the US, UK, Egypt, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Spain, and Saudi Arabia will convene during more than 80 sessions and across six stages.

With an annual budget of up to $1 billion, Hevolution Foundation will showcase its landscape, highlighting funding and connection opportunities with investors focused on healthspan innovation.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4-5, 2025, Hevolution Foundation will hold its second Global Healthspan Summit (GHS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two-day event at the Four Seasons Hotel brings together international attendees, including world leaders, policymakers, researchers & scientists, and experts from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and private sectors, to explore innovative solutions in the rapidly advancing fields of geroscience and healthspan. The event will address one of humanity's greatest challenges: the rapidly growing aging population. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into pioneering research and emerging technologies that are shaping the future of healthspan science, presented by biotechnology founders, leaders, and researchers.

There is a significant gap between global life expectancy and healthspan-the number of years lived in good health - currently about 10 years (73.4 vs. 63.7 years, respectively). The global population aged 60 and older is expected to double by 2050, with individuals aged 65 and above projected to represent 1 in 6 people, up from 1 in 10 in 2021.

"A key part of our commitment to bringing everyone to the table is the Global Healthspan Summit. As a convener of stakeholders across sectors, GHS – the world's largest event of its kind – provides a unique platform to kick off discussions among researchers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, Hevolution Foundation . "Under the theme 'Architecting the Future', this summit not only serves as a forum for sharing insights and showcasing advancements but also as a catalyst for future collaborations."

GHS 2025 features a diverse pool of speakers who will foster out-of-the-box thinking among all attendees. Some of the areas these sessions will focus on include:



The current healthspan investment landscape and perspectives on the latest market trends

How philanthropy can be a catalyst for advancing equity and driving policy change to lead to a sustainable, systematic transformation of our global healthcare system Implementing healthspan-focused approaches within complex healthcare systems, addressing challenges such as interdisciplinary collaboration, data integration, and policy alignment.

In 2023, Hevolution hosted the first edition of the Global Healthspan Summit, bringing together leading experts for discussions on aging, healthcare innovation, and the healthspan ecosystem. The event attracted over 2,000 delegates and 120 speakers from top organizations such as Eli Lilly, GSK, Harvard, Mayo Clinic, Milken Institute, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.

At the inaugural summit, Hevolution announced over $100 million in funding to accelerate healthspan research, including $40 million as the lead funder for the Hevolution XPRIZE healthspan partnership, $21 million for a multi-year partnership with the Buck Institute, $16 million for early-career researchers through the American Federation for Aging Research, and $5 million for postdoctoral fellowships.

This demographic shift makes aging a critical global issue, which will be addressed by international stakeholders at GHS 2025. The Hevolution Foundation leads efforts to tackle these changes, using its unique model to increase the number of geroscientists, expand the number of companies in the healthspan field, and attract funding. Through collaborative partnerships, the foundation is driving the shift from lifespan to healthspan, working toward solutions to the global challenge of aging.

About Hevolution Foundation

Hevolution Foundation is a global catalyst, partner, and convener dedicated to extending healthy human lifespans and advancing our understanding of aging. By treating aging as a process that can be addressed, the Foundation works to increase the availability of aging-related treatments, accelerate drug development timelines, and improve access to therapeutics that enhance healthspan - the number of years we live in good health. Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a North American hub and an annual budget of up to $1 billion, Hevolution is the world's largest philanthropic funder in healthspan and aging research. Over the past three years, the Foundation has committed $400 million to advancing research and innovation in this field. With plans to establish offices in additional locations worldwide, the Foundation is on a mission to propel and deliver breakthroughs that empower humanity to live healthier, longer lives.

Summit Website: Home - GHS - Hevolution Website

Social media links: X , LinkedIn

SOURCE Hevolution Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED