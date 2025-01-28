Occlusion Devices Market To Surge From USD 4.0 Billion In 2024 To USD 6.5 Billion By 2033 At A CAGR Of 5.5%: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Occlusion Devices Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The global occlusion devices market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024 and grow to USD 6.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.5% . Occlusion devices, which block blood vessels or body passages through minimally invasive methods, are used to treat conditions like aneurysms, congenital heart defects, and varicose veins. These devices, including embolization coils, plugs, and balloons, offer alternatives to open surgery, improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times. The market is expanding due to rising cases of cardiovascular, neurovascular, and congenital heart diseases, with major players introducing innovative products. Request a Preview – Download Your Sample Report Today at



The US Occlusion Devices Market In the U.S., the occlusion devices market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2024 and grow to USD 1.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is driven by an aging population, increasing rates of cardiovascular and vascular disorders, and a trend toward personalized, minimally invasive treatments that enhance patient recovery. Important Insights

Market Growth: The global occlusion devices market is forecasted to grow by $2.3 billion, at a CAGR of 5.5%, from 2025 to 2033.

Product Analysis: Occlusion removal devices are anticipated to dominate the market, capturing the largest share in 2024.

Application Analysis: The neurology sector is expected to lead the market, holding a 27.1% revenue share in 2024.

End User Analysis: Hospitals, diagnostic, and surgical centers are projected to hold a 36.0% share of the occlusion devices market in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to be the global leader in the occlusion devices market, with a 34.5% market share by 2024. Latest Trends

Rising Popularity of Bioresorbable Devices: Bioresorbable occlusion devices, which dissolve naturally in the body, are gaining traction due to benefits like reduced risk of long-term complications and improved patient comfort. Advancement in Digital Integration: The use of advanced imaging technologies, such as MRI and CT scans, is becoming common with occlusion devices, improving procedural accuracy. Competitive Landscape

Key Market Players: The occlusion devices market includes major companies like Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker Corporation.

Strategic Initiatives: These companies focus on developing new products, forming partnerships, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, and expanding into new regions.

Investment in R&D: Significant investment in research and development is made to introduce innovative and advanced occlusion devices. Regulatory Compliance: Obtaining regulatory approvals is crucial for meeting quality and safety standards and maintaining market competition. Some of the prominent market players:

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Penumbra, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Penumbra, Inc. Other Key Players Occlusion Devices Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 4.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 6.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.5% The US Market Size (2024) USD 1.2 Bn North America Revenue Share (2024) 34.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Drivers



Growing Disease Incidence: Increasing rates of cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral vascular diseases are driving demand for occlusion devices to manage these conditions effectively. Need for Effective Solutions: Occlusion devices are essential for restoring proper blood flow and preventing complications associated with these diseases.

Restraints



High Device Costs: Occlusion devices, especially those for cardiovascular or minimally invasive procedures, are costly, which can limit their use in areas with financial constraints or tight healthcare budgets. Regulatory Challenges: The development and commercialization of occlusion devices face stringent regulatory approval processes, which can delay market entry.

Purchase This Research Report To Stay Ahead In The Market at

Opportunities



Increased R&D Investment: Companies in the occlusion devices market are significantly investing in research and development to create innovative solutions and enhance existing technologies. Advances in Customization: Innovations in materials science and patient-specific data analysis are enabling the creation of occlusion devices that are precisely suited to each patient's unique conditions.

Market Analysis

Neurology is expected to lead the global occlusion devices market, accounting for 27.1% of revenue by 2024. This growth is driven by the increasing number of neurosurgical procedures in developed countries and ongoing research in interventional neurology. Major manufacturers' enhanced research capabilities and favorable reimbursement policies for neurovascular surgeries also contribute to this expansion. Occlusion devices play a vital role in treating neurovascular conditions like strokes, which are a major cause of death & long-term disability worldwide. The rising incidence of such disorders has increased demand for devices like stents & coil retrievers, essential in mechanical thrombectomy to remove clots and restore brain blood flow.







Occlusion Devices Market Segmentation

By Product



Occlusion Removal Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Stent Retrievers

Coil Retrievers

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Microcatheters Guidewires

By Application



Neurology

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Urology

Oncology Gynecology

By End User



Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes Others

Download a Sample Report at

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the occlusion devices market with 34.5% revenue share by 2024, due to supportive reimbursement policies for minimally invasive surgeries in developed nations that lower patient costs while encouraging the use of advanced technologies. Chronic conditions like cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases have increased the adoption of occlusion devices within this region due to their advanced removal/embolization technologies offering effective treatment solutions - while increased healthcare spending enabled hospitals to implement such devices into hospital practices.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



In June 2024, Front Line Medical Technologies Inc. announced that its Control of Bleeding, Resuscitation, and Arterial Occlusion System received CE Mark approval under the new European Medical Device Regulations. This device is designed for use in resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) procedures.

In January 2024, Occlutech Holding AG received FDA approval for its Occlutech ASD occluder and Pistol Pusher, which are used to treat atrial septal defects. The company immediately began commercialization in the U.S. through an exclusive partnership with B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc.

On June 5, 2023, Conformal Medical Inc., developer of a left atrial appendage occlusion system, successfully closed a Series D funding round, raising $35 million. The round was led by SPRIG Equity, with all major Series C investors also participating. In November 2023, PMcardio launched Queen of Hearts, an AI-powered medical device that marks a significant breakthrough in detecting and treating acute obstructive heart attacks, known as Acute Occlusion Myocardial Infarction (OMI). With 50 million patients globally visiting emergency departments for chest pain annually, the current standard of care often misdiagnoses and delays treatment in 50% of OMI cases, which require urgent intervention.

