Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers Accelerates National Growth With Five New Locations Opening In Q1 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers, the premier anti-aging and longevity med spa franchise, is kicking off 2025 with rapid expansion, opening five new locations in Charleston, SC; Stamford, CT; Ortega, FL; Mansfield, TX; and Cherry Hill, NJ. This marks a remarkable growth milestone for the top franchise brand, with a greater than 50% increase in open locations compared to Q4 2024-all in the first quarter of 2025.

Led by Eric Casaburi, founder and former CEO of Retro Fitness, Serotonin Centers redefines health optimization, longevity, and anti-aging services. As Americans increasingly seek control over their health and prioritize personalized wellness experiences, Serotonin Centers is at the forefront of this shift, delivering leading-edge solutions that combine expert medical guidance with concierge-level care.

“The opening of five new locations is a testament to the rising demand for health optimization and anti-aging services,” said Eric Casaburi, CEO and Founder of Serotonin Centers.“Serotonin empowers people to take control of their health and well-being by providing them with the tools, expertise, and services they need to look and feel their best. This growth reflects the increasing demand for personalized health and longevity solutions that meet the needs of a broad segment of the U.S. population-from millennials and Gen X to early boomers. Whether they're looking to enhance their appearance, improve their overall well-being, or explore biohacking strategies, we provide a wealth of options that deliver tangible results.”

Meeting the Demand for Health Optimization

The expansion comes at a time when more Americans are seeking individualized, preventative care to maximize their healthspan. Each new Serotonin Center features a comprehensive suite of services, including weight loss support, hormone replacement therapy, body contouring with Emsculpt Neo, aesthetic services and products from Allergan and health optimization and recovery services designed to help clients feel and look their best, and live better lives.

The brand's proprietary medical-grade skincare line and branded nutraceuticals will also be available at each location, offering scientifically formulated products to enhance clients' health and beauty routines. With these additions, Serotonin Centers provides a holistic approach to anti-aging that caters to the diverse needs of its members, whether they are addressing signs of aging or optimizing their overall wellness.

A Wellness Franchise Tailored to Modern Needs

Eric Casaburi's visionary leadership and deep understanding of the fitness and wellness industry have propelled Serotonin Centers into one of the fastest-growing franchises in the wellness sector. As a no-insurance-needed medical model, Serotonin Centers fills a critical gap for individuals seeking one-on-one relationships with healthcare providers who deliver customized care without the restrictions of traditional insurance.

With a focus on longevity and health optimization, the centers are designed to attract a broad audience, including professionals, parents, retirees, and health and fitness enthusiasts. Each location provides an ecosystem where clients receive tailored services and support from a team of health coaches and medical practitioners, ensuring a seamless journey to health optimization and anti-aging.

Looking Ahead

The Charleston, Stamford, Ortega, Mansfield, and Cherry Hill locations represent just the beginning of Serotonin Centers' growth strategy for 2025. With its proven business model and increasing consumer demand, the franchise is positioned to maintain its momentum throughout the year and beyond.

“We're incredibly excited to bring Serotonin Centers to new markets in Q1 and continue building a brand that helps people unlock their full health potential,” remarks Dr. Lisa Golding Granado, Serotonin Centers' Chief Medical Officer.“Our goal is not just to grow but to create meaningful, long-lasting impact in the lives of our patients by delivering best-in-class anti-aging and wellness solutions.”

About Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers

Serotonin Centers provides members with the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan with a no-insurance-needed medical model, providing unparalleled access to individualized care for its members. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge ecosystem under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising for more information.

