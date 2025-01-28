PSD Citywide Selected As An Approved Vendor Through Sourcewell And Canoe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Selection assures procurement professionals of the company's reliability, expertise, and commitment to service, streamlining the overall procurement process.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PSD Citywideis proud to announce its approval as a recognized vendor through Sourcewell, one of North America's largest cooperative purchasing organizations, and its Canadian counterpart, the Canoe Procurement Group of Canada. This milestone underscores PSD Citywide's commitment to providing municipalities, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations with best-in-class Enterprise Asset Management, Permitting, GIS, and Budgeting software solutions combined with a leading advisory services practice.Sourcewell is a trusted cooperative purchasing organization serving more than 50,000 member organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Through Sourcewell, procurement professionals can simplify the evaluation and acquisition of high-quality products and services, accessing pre-vetted vendors who meet strict standards for quality, value, and efficiency. PSD Citywide's inclusion on Sourcewell's vendor list ensures its services are readily available through this trusted procurement platform.In Canada, the Canoe Procurement Group, Sourcewell's Canadian partner, offers a similar advantage, enabling municipalities to access PSD Citywide's services through a streamlined and cooperative purchasing process.As an approved vendor, PSD Citywide offers a comprehensive platform to streamline municipal operations and decision-making. It includes a suite of Enterprise Asset Management tools for work orders, preventative maintenance, and service requests, with costing tools for labor, materials, and equipment. It also features an asset register, lifecycle strategies, risk modeling, and robust reporting tools for informed decision making. Mobile apps support maintenance and asset data collection, while budgeting tools cover operating, capital, and salary planning. Integrated GIS services, permitting, land planning, licensing, and a citizen portal enhance engagement and efficiency. Supported by in-house implementation and training, PSD Citywide empowers organizations with tools for effective management and planning.“Being selected as an approved vendor for both Sourcewell and the Canoe Procurement Group is a testament to PSD Citywide's dedication to supporting public sector organizations,” said Matt Dawe, Founder and CEO at PSD Citywide.“These partnerships allow us to simplify the procurement process while delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of municipalities and public agencies.”Sourcewell and Canoe streamline the procurement process by providing pre-negotiated contracts, saving time and ensuring competitive pricing. PSD Citywide's pre-vetted status assures procurement professionals of the company's reliability, expertise, and commitment to service excellence.# # #About PSD CitywidePSD Citywide is a leading provider of enterprise asset management, maintenance, financial, GIS, and permitting software solutions, along with advisory services. Offering the only purpose-built, fully unified cloud-based SaaS solution for municipal governments, PSD Citywide supports the management of over $400 billion in municipal assets across North America. With a multidisciplinary advisory team of Asset Management, Finance, Engineering, and Municipal practitioners, combined with an in-house software development group, PSD Citywide delivers comprehensive solutions to ensure best-in-class service for its clients. For more information, visit .About Sourcewell and Canoe Procurement GroupSourcewell is a leader in cooperative purchasing, offering government, education, and nonprofit entities access to contracts with pre-approved vendors, ensuring cost-effective and efficient procurement. Its Canadian partner, Canoe Procurement Group, extends this service to municipalities across Canada, providing access to shared resources and collaborative purchasing power.

