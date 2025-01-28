World-Renowned Hairstylist Sally Hershberger Announces An Exciting Spotlight On Upper East Side Salon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger is pleased to announce that she will now be exclusively based at her Upper East Side salon.



This decision underscores her commitment to providing unparalleled service to her clients in a setting that epitomizes elegance and taste.



Sally said of the move“I've always loved the cool elegance and striking ambiance of my uptown salon-it's a space that inspires glamour and creativity. Every time I'm there, I just want to stay longer, so I decided to make it my sole focus. I'm thrilled to be exclusively available at this stunning location. Thank you to my amazing clients for your continued support-I can't wait to welcome you to this beautiful space!”



Located at 17 East 71st Street, the salon is nestled within a classic limestone townhouse on Manhattan's most exclusive Upper East Side block. The interior, envisioned by renowned designer Daniel Romualdez, exudes a Parisian atelier-like ambiance with a genteel 1970s aesthetic. Features such as an ornate crystal chandelier, Bagues sconces, and traditional moldings contribute to the refined living area atmosphere, offering clients an intimate and pampered experience.



Sally Hershberger's illustrious and singular career has been marked by her trendsetting vision and exceptional skill, establishing her as one of the most influential and sought-after hairstylists globally. Of the many styles and trends Sally is celebrated for, creating Meg Ryan's iconic shag haircut is indeed noteworthy, and styling numerous celebrities and high-profile clients, including Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, Miley Cyrus, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, John Mayer, Jamie Alexander, Jimmy Fallon, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Ellen Degeneres and wife Portia De Rossi, to name just a few of the many. Sally's innovative work has consistently set new standards in the beauty industry and beyond.



In this Upper East Side location, Sally is partnered with world-famous colorist Sharon Dorram. Together, they offer the crème de la crème in color and cuts, ensuring that each client receives personalized and exceptional service.



By dedicating her talents exclusively to the Upper East Side salon, Sally Hershberger reaffirms her commitment to delivering the highest standard of hairstyling excellence in a setting that is truly a jewel box of luxury and style.

