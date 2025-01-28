IXP Celebrates 25 Years Delivering Trust And Credibility As Its Hallmarks For Innovative Public Safety Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- William E. MetroPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IXP Corporation proudly embarks on its 25th year of business, celebrating over a quarter-century of successfully delivering customized public safety services to many of this country's most prestigious colleges, universities, and municipal entities. Leveraging their team's unique combination of complex technology integration and transformational business process outsourcing experience, IXP energizes their clients' 9-1-1 and security operations and delivers reliable, efficient, and cost-effective total solutions.Transforming Technical Support to Totally Outsourced SolutionsFounded in 1999 as part of an asset purchase from (EDS) - Electronic Data Systems (now part of HP Enterprise Services), IXP's bold mission was to provide 24x7x365 technical support for this county's busiest 9-1-1 center - New York City. IXP quickly established itself as a trustworthy solutions partner for life-critical technical environments in the "Big Apple." In addition, IXP has pioneered a unique" Total Solution" that outsources various public safety technical, dispatch operations , and security services into a single contractual vehicle. Today, IXP's "Total Solution" has been well received across this country and has grown to deliver over 95% of IXP's service revenue."For 25 years, IXP has challenged the status quo, proving that innovative IXP partnerships for public safety will lead to improved and cost-effective emergency services," said William Metro, Chairman and CEO of IXP Corporation. "We are proud of our impact on many municipal and college organizations and are honored by the trust and confidence they place in our teams. Financially challenged public safety and security organizations need IXP's locally based outsourced services to satisfy today's challenges."Rapid Implementation MethodologyIXP applies its proven methodology for quickly assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and staffing 9-1-1 and security operating centers. This approach integrates our team's collaborative problem-solving expertise with customized project lifecycle services and ensures our clients can achieve their envisioned outcomes quickly and cost-effectively."Our clients know they can count on us not just to solve today's challenges and deliver their desired solution but to anticipate and prepare for tomorrow's said Larry Consalvos, President & COO at IXP. "From preventing operational failures and liabilities to creating total confidence in complex technical and operational environments, IXP delivers peace of mind and unparalleled value."From large and small municipalities to college campuses, commercial campuses, transportation authorities, and even the private sector, IXP has become the brains and the backbone behind many emergency communications centers nationwide.As IXP Corporation celebrates this milestone anniversary, it remains focused on driving innovation and sustainability in public safety and building on its trust, credibility, and performance legacy.For more information about IXP Corporation and its services, visit .

