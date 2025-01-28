President Ramkalawan Leads Strategic Meeting On 13Th Commission De La Jeunesse Et Des Sports De L’Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games Preparations

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over a high-level meeting yesterday afternoon at State House to review preparations for the 13th Edition of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games. The regional sporting event is set to take place in Seychelles from August 1-10, 2025.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from the organizing committee to address critical challenges and ensure the smooth execution of the games. President Ramkalawan evaluated initial proposals and swiftly proposed actionable solutions, particularly concerning infrastructure upgrades and athletes' training needs. To mitigate disruptions caused by ongoing renovations, the President suggested alternative training venues to support athletes' preparation schedules.

Marc Arissol, CEO of the National Sports Council (NSC), provided a progress update on organizational milestones. While significant advancements have been made in logistics and event planning, Mr. Arissol emphasized the ongoing development of sports facilities and accommodation for participants.

Albert Duncan, CEO of the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC), reassured attendees that preparations under the SNYC's purview, including the opening and closing ceremonies and the youth-focused "Volet Jeunesse" program, remain on track.

The CJSOI Games are a pivotal event for the Indian Ocean region, promoting youth development, regional cooperation, and cultural exchange. This year's edition will bring together young athletes from member countries in a celebration of sporting excellence.

Among the attendees were key officials, including Minister for Youth, Sports, and Family Marie-Céline Zialor; Principal Secretary for Sports Ralph Jean-Louis; and representatives from the NSC and SNYC. Notable participants included Lucas Georges (Director for Corporate Liaison and Games, NSC), Aldo Rose (Senior Project Officer, NSC), Ronald Wong (NSC), Josette Cadence (Director of Program, SNYC), Francois Magloire (Senior compliance Officer,SNYC), Faisal Naiken (Program Officer, SNYC), and Jude Commettant (Controller General, Ministry of Finance).

The meeting underscored the government's commitment to delivering a successful and memorable edition of the games.

