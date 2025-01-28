Perspire Sauna Studio Expands Colorado Footprint With 7 New Studios

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to expand our presence in Colorado and bring the transformative benefits of infrared sauna therapy to more communities," said Lee Braun, CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio . "Coloradans embrace an active lifestyle where wellness is a priority, and we're excited to partner with passionate franchisees to make a positive impact on the and well-being of these communities."

Expanding in Boulder

In Boulder, a family-owned group, has signed a three-unit agreement to open studios in Boulder, Superior, and Broomfield. Coming from diverse professional backgrounds, the group shares a unified passion for wellness and community engagement. Their confidence in Perspire's proven and replicable business model, combined with their desire to support the health-conscious residents of the greater Boulder area, underpins their commitment to bringing these studios to life.

"The Boulder community is active, and lends a great deal of importance to health-conscious lifestyles that prioritize personal development and wellbeing," a representative of the investment group shared. "That's how we knew Perspire Sauna Studio would be such a valued addition to the area. Whether people use it as a standalone pillar in their journey to improved health and wellness, or to supplement their current routine with myriad recovery and detox benefits, our studios will serve a significant purpose for all members."

First Studio Coming to Parker

A local first responder couple has signed an agreement to bring Parker its first Perspire Sauna Studio, tapping into the town's growing demand for wellness-focused amenities. With a deep understanding of the importance of recovery and self-care, the firefighter and police officer duo aim to provide a welcoming space for the entire community, including their fellow first responders, to relax, recover, and rejuvenate through the brand's cutting-edge infrared and red-light therapy offerings.

New Developments in Fort Collins

In the Fort Collins area, a local entrepreneur has signed a three-unit agreement to develop studios in South Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland. With a strong foundation already established in Colorado, these new studios will expand Perspire's reach to serve more communities along the northern Front Range.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with more than 75 open studios around the U.S.

