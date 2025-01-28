Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Reward Learning System For Children & Teens (TLS-700)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new electronic system for children and teens that would offer a reward when successfully answering or completing tasks," said an inventor, from City, Fla., "so I invented the REWARD LEARNING SYSTEM. My design helps motivate children to learn and grow."

The invention provides a new electronic learning device for children. In doing so, it offers an effective system for rewarding the child's efforts. As a result, it helps educational material as well as responsibility for doing chores. It also offers a unique alternative to traditional electronic tablets. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children and teens. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-700, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED