Spectra Medical, XL Precision Technologies Announce Rebrand As Elevaris Medical Devices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Spectra of XLPT, announced in September 2024 by healthcare and services investor QHP Capital, brought together the companies' complementary strengths in servicing medical device manufacturers from large-scale Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to start-ups. Spectra has long been highly regarded for the expansive engineering and capabilities and expert technical customer support it provides OEMs. XLPT is widely admired for its specialty manufacturing expertise in precision micro-components, complex tubular components, and sub-assemblies.

Today's announcement marks the formal evolution to a unified brand that equally honors the rich history of each company and embodies their combined commitment to providing their deep knowledge, unparalleled collaborative approach, and extensive precision manufacturing capabilities to customers worldwide. The decision to establish a new company name and brand identity reflects the promise to apply the best practices and strengths of the individual brands while also emphasizing a singular commitment to elevating customer outcomes to the next level.

"The acquisition late last year brought together two long-trusted companies with highly complementary capabilities," Richard Zrebiec, CEO of Elevaris Medical Devices, said. "Today, as we complete integration, we believe operating under one brand demonstrates our combined commitment to our customers' success."

As the newly branded company, Elevaris Medical Devices will serve medical device companies in an unrivaled capacity. The unified team of engineering, design, and development experts is highly invested in applying its deep knowledge and product perspective to provide value-driven design, development and production solutions that support the success of customer projects.

"From concept, to design and development, through manufacturing, we are uniquely qualified to support our customers in their quest to develop next-generation medical devices that enable the future of healthcare and improve global health," Zrebiec said. "Elevaris Medical Devices has the capability to be the preferred partner to drive a new era of precision medical device development and manufacturing."

About Elevaris Medical Devices:

Elevaris Medical Devices is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for industry-leading, multi-national healthcare companies, global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and emerging technology companies. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers of made-to-spec procedural needles and specializes in the manufacture of precision micro-components, complex tubular components, and sub-assemblies for the medical device industry. The company also distributes a wide range of complementary pharmaceutical products, surgical instruments, and medical supplies.

Elevaris Medical Devices has more than 300 employees across its locations in North America, the UK, and South Korea. For more information, visit elevarismedical.

SOURCE Spectra Medical Devices