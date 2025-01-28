'Harmful To Military Readiness': Donald Trump's New Order Sets The Stage For Transgender Military Ban

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald signed an executive order on Monday directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon's policy regarding transgender troops, setting the stage for a potential ban on their service.

The order argues that allowing who identify as a gender other than their biological one“conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life” and poses a threat to military readiness.

Setting the stage for a ban

The move had been widely anticipated , as Trump 's administration previously attempted to impose a transgender troop ban during his first term. However, the ban faced significant legal challenges and was eventually overturned by former President Joe Biden upon taking office.

| Google to rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' on Maps toeing Trump order

Trump 's new order calls for a revised policy that would address the matter, though specific details on how the ban would be implemented remain unclear.

Legal challenges ahead

The latest executive order is expected to face a renewed legal battle. Advocacy groups such as Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign, which previously fought the ban on behalf of transgender troops, have vowed to challenge Trump 's actions again.

| Donald Trump's Budget Office orders pause on federal grants and loans

“We have been here before, and seven years ago were able to successfully block the earlier administration's effort,” Lambda Legal attorney Sasha Buchert said in a statement.“Not only is such a move cruel, it compromises the safety and security of our country and is particularly dangerous and wrong. As we promised then, so do we now: we will sue.”

(With AP inputs)

| 'America First': Donald Trump threatens tariffs on China, India Reinstatement of troops forced out for vaccine refusal

President Donald Trump also signed an executive order on Monday allowing troops who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine to be reinstated in the military . Speaking at a Republican event at his Trump National Doral Miami resort, Trump announced that any service member who had been expelled due to the vaccine mandate would be offered full reinstatement, with the promise of returning to their previous rank and full pay.