Robert F. Kennedy Jr Confirmation Hearing: From Opposing Vaccines To Abortions, A Look At Environmental Lawyer's Views

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Before he was tapped by President Donald to head the Department of and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called shots“a crime against humanity.” His Children's Health Defense organization linked vaccines to autism and said they'd never properly been tested.

On abortion, Kennedy wrote last May that he trusted women to make their own decisions and that the procedure should be unrestricted until the baby could be viable outside the womb.

But now that he's facing a Senate confirmation, his views appear to have shifted to be more pro-vaccine and anti-abortion, according to the politicians he's been trying to curry favor with.

After Republican Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma met with Kennedy in December, the senator said RFK Jr.“supports the polio vaccine one hundred percent.”

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina posted that Kennedy“is well-aware of traditional Republican positions within the agency regarding pro-life policies, and I expect he will continue those traditions.”

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri went further, posting that Kennedy“said all of his deputies at HHS would be prolife,” a term that conservatives use to describe anti-abortion views.

To be confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy must appear before the Senate Finance Committee on Jan. 29 and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions the following day. If both committees vote to advance his nomination, he will then need a majority of votes in the full chamber, where Republicans hold a six-seat advantage.

Anti-Vaccine Champion