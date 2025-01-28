Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging as a Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for EV Charging as a Service was valued at US$37.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$104.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the EV Charging as a Service market is driven by a combination of factors, including rising EV adoption, government support for charging infrastructure, and advancements in technology. The global transition to electric mobility is fueling demand for accessible and reliable charging solutions, and CaaS provides a flexible, cost-effective way to meet this need. By offering subscription-based or pay-per-use charging options, CaaS providers make EV adoption more accessible to a broader range of consumers and businesses.

Government incentives and regulations promoting EVs and charging infrastructure are also key growth drivers. Subsidies for charging station installation and policies mandating EV readiness in buildings create opportunities for CaaS providers to expand their networks. Additionally, fleet operators are increasingly turning to CaaS solutions to manage the charging needs of their electric fleets, as these services simplify operations and reduce upfront costs.

Finally, technological advancements such as smart charging, V2G capabilities, and cloud-based management systems are enabling CaaS providers to deliver more efficient, user-friendly, and sustainable services. These innovations not only enhance the customer experience but also create new opportunities for revenue generation and operational optimization. As these trends continue to evolve, the EV Charging as a Service market is expected to grow rapidly, playing a critical role in supporting the global transition to sustainable transportation.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the EV Charging as a Service market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:

Charging Level (Level 1 Charging, Level 2 Charging, Level 3 Charging); Service (Hosted Service, Subscription Service, Destination Service); Application (Commercial Application, Residential Application).

Geographic Regions/Countries:

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Level 1 EV Charging segment, which is expected to reach US$11.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.2%. The Level 2 EV Charging segment is also set to grow at 17.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $16.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BP Plc, ChargePoint, Inc., Equinor ASA and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global EV Charging as a Service Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 52 companies featured in this EV Charging as a Service market report include:



ABB Ltd.

Blink Charging Co.

BP PLC

ChargePoint, Inc.

Equinor ASA

EVBox

EVgo Services LLC.

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Company Shell PLC

Key Attributes