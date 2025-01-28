Global Vertical Roller Mill Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 1,041.2 Mn By 2033, At 6.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Vertical Roller Mill Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Vertical Roller Mill is projected to reach USD 608.5 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 1,041.2 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The global vertical roller mill market is growing, boosted by rises in demand from construction, mining, and industrial sectors, driven by demands for efficiency and energy savings. Poised to drive the market will be developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, where cement is increasingly demanded, and the mining sector, which is looking toward cost-effective processing. Another increasing factor in the market is the trend toward digitalization and automation, with smart grinding technologies increasing performance. It, however, faces challenges like high procurement costs, requirement of skilled labor, and fluctuating raw material prices. Despite these issues, the market holds huge potential, especially in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Vertical Roller Mill Market The US Vertical Roller Mill Market with an estimated value of USD 185.3 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% until reaching USD 305.9 million by 2033. It is being driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient grinding technologies and the extension of large infrastructure projects, especially in the cement industry. Vertical roller mills are preferred as they ensure low power consumption and reduced maintenance costs, aligning with the country's focus on sustainability. Strict environmental regulations promoting lower carbon emissions also support the adoption of cleaner technologies. Growing demand for better industrial processes will be able to account for regular market growth despite challenges related to high installation costs and competition from alternative technologies for grinding. Important Insights

Global Market Value: The global vertical roller mill market is valued at USD 608.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,041.2 million by 2033.

US Market Size: The US vertical roller mill market is expected to reach USD 305.9 million by 2033, up from USD 185.3 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Product Segment: Spring-type vertical roller mills are forecasted to hold 63.1% of the market share by the end of 2024.

Application Segment: The coal industry is anticipated to dominate with a 39.1% market share in 2024.

Regional Analysis: North America is projected to have the largest market share globally, with approximately 36.2% in 2024. Global Growth Rate: The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Latest Trends

As industries prioritize sustainability, technologies that towards a low-carbon economy; hence, technologies that help to decrease the consumption of energy and carbon footprint are increasingly being adopted. Vertical roller mills may reduce energy consumption by as much as 30% compared with conventional ball mills, and this has made these very popular for cement manufacturing operations whenever the energy tariffs go up.

The improvement in VRM is continuous through the latest developments in hydraulic systems, automation, and wear-resistant materials, which improve vastly in maintenance cost reduction, quality assurance of products, and monitoring real-time performances. VRM has therefore become more reliable and efficient, and hence industries seek such high-performance grinding With the advancement of technology today, VRM is sold by manufacturers for different industries like cement, mining, and chemicals. Because mills can be tailored to suit particular needs regarding size and capacity, their applications vary, and integrating them into existing production lines becomes easier. Vertical Roller Mill Market: Competitive Landscape The global vertical roller mill market is highly competitive, with key players like Loesche, FLSmidth, Gebr. Pfeiffer, and Sinoma International Engineering leading through innovation and strategic alliances. These companies focus on improving efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and extending mill operational life. While established players are dominant, regional manufacturers have also started securing a place with cost-effective solutions and locally applicable ones. Competition can be very common, usually fueled by an increase in demand for vertical roller mills tailored towards use within a specific industry-e.g., for demanding tasks within the cement, mining, and chemicals industries. Common strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and heavy R&D investments into the development of more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, hence promising a dynamic competitive landscape for further years. Some of the prominent market players:

Loesche GmbH

Pfeiffer SE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

ThyssenKrupp AG

Metso Outotec

Ecutec Barcelona S.L.

Ube Machinery Corporation

Fujian Longyi Powder Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd.

Shibang Industry & Technology Group (SBM)

CHAENG (Xinxiang Great Wall Machinery Corporation)

NHI Group

CHAENG (Xinxiang Great Wall Machinery Corporation)
NHI Group
AMCL Machinery Limited
Other Key Players
Vertical Roller Mill Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 608.5 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 1,041.2 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 185.3 Mn North America Revenue Share (2024) 36.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Type, By Operation Mode, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Spring-type vertical roller mills are very likely to lead the market share of about 63.1% in 2024 on account of their constant grinding pressure, high efficiency, and ability to grind variable raw materials. Its wide applications in the cement and mining industries result from aspects of precision and durability. Their robust construction can bear hard materials for grinding with minimal wear, hence reducing maintenance. On the other hand, spring-type mills are best suited to hold more operational stability and cost efficiency on a long-term basis, compared to hydraulic systems, for big-scale industrial operations focusing on energy efficiency and reliability.

Vertical Roller Mill Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Spring Type Hydraulic Type

By Type



Less Than 200t/h

200-400t/h More Than 400t/h

By Operation Mode



Manual Operation

Semi-Automatic Operation Fully Automatic Operation

By Application



Coal Industry

Slag Grinding

Cement Industry

Mining Industry

Power Generation

Chemical Industry Others

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers



The emerging urbanization and construction activities in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are driving the demand for cement. Vertical roller mills, with accompanying energy-efficient grinding, are considered crucial given meeting this demand.

Governments are putting more stringent restrictions on industries, which is one of the major factors contributing to emissions. Vertical roller mills assist companies in reducing energy consumption and, correspondingly, their emissions, enabling them to meet environmental standards without being less productive. Subsidies and grants are provided by many governments for the implementation of such advanced technologies as Vertical roller mills. All this seriously promotes the modernization process in this market and especially helps developing countries to be more competitive in the global market.

Restraints



Vertical roller mill requires a significant upfront investment, which poses a major restraint for smaller companies. Financing challenges, especially in regions with limited credit access, can further pose an obstacle to the adoption despite long-term benefits. Competition from alternative grinding technologies may present competition, as some industries find the costs of adopting Vertical roller mills too high.

Growth Opportunities



industrialization is on the rise in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe opening several opportunities to VRM manufacturers. Companies can expand their market share through the understanding of regional needs and forming local partnerships.

AI combined with machine learning offers immense potential for incorporation into the VRM to bring efficiency in predictive maintenance and process optimization. Automated vertical roller mills reduce energy consumption and, therefore, are appealing to forward-thinking companies. Diversification of VRM usage from existing industries, industrial minerals, or recycling applications creates new markets. Innovation will, over time, continue to enable diversification from VRM manufacturers and further reduce dependence on historically traditional sectors.

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America, with large industrial foundations, excellent infrastructure, and major cement, mining, and chemical companies, is expected to attain the leading position in the vertical roller mill with a revenue share of 36.2% in 2024. The increasing awareness of sustainability and efficiency in the region, along with severe environmental policies in the U.S. and Canada, has fast-tracked the transition away from conventional ball mills and toward more energy-efficient vertical roller mills. Also, the solid infrastructure of North America and further willingness for innovation are foreseen to continue to foster the demand for Vertical roller mills, particularly in cement and power generation sectors that are assured of their continued leadership through the forecast period.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Global Vertical Roller Mill Market



September 2023: FLSmidth introduced its next-generation OKTM Mill, featuring advanced technologies to boost energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The mill includes upgraded grinding mechanisms and a real-time digital control system for performance optimization.

July 2023: Gebr. Pfeiffer commissioned an MVR vertical roller mill at a major Middle Eastern cement plant, designed for high throughput and energy-efficient production of various cement types.

May 2023: Loesche completed VRM installations at a large coal-fired power plant in Asia, improving coal grinding, combustion efficiency, and reducing emissions. March 2023: Sinoma International Engineering secured a major contract to supply vertical roller mills for raw materials, clinker, and coal grinding in a new cement production line in Africa.

