Hyyve, The First Real Estate Agent Bidding Platform, Is Pleased To Announce Brooke Hicks Has Joined Its Advisory Board

Hyyve, Canada's agent bidding platform, is pleased to announce that top 1% agent & influencer, Brooke Hicks, has joined its Advisory Board.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyyve is Canada's first real estate agent bidding platform, designed to empower and highlight the indispensable role of real estate agents. By facilitating upfront payments for listings, Hyyve ensures agents and homeowners benefit from a streamlined, results-driven process. Unlike traditional methods where agents invest in marketing to generate leads that may not convert, Hyyve enables agents to bid directly on home listings, securing the right to sell the property. This approach allows agents to allocate their marketing budgets more effectively, focusing resources on actual listings rather than cold, low-conversion leads, thereby maximizing their return on investment. Launching in Toronto, Hyyve is redefining how listings are valued and approached, creating new opportunities for agents and homeowners alike.

In line with our commitment to innovation and excellence, we are thrilled to announce that Brooke Hicks, a distinguished real estate broker and influential social media presence, has joined Hyyve's Advisory Board. Brooke's journey in real estate began in 2016, driven by a passion for building partnerships and enhancing lives. Her dedication and expertise have propelled her to the top 1% of agents in the Hamilton and Halton regions.

Beyond her impressive sales record, Brooke is the founder of the Brooke Hicks Team at Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services, where she leads a group of professionals committed to delivering exceptional service to clients. Her leadership and innovative approach have been pivotal in establishing a strong market presence.

In addition to her real estate endeavors, Brooke co-hosts the Canadian Real Estate Homefront Podcast, providing listeners with valuable insights into the real estate market and industry trends. Her ability to distill complex market information into accessible and engaging content has garnered a dedicated following among real estate enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Brooke's influence extends into the digital realm, where she has cultivated a substantial online presence. With over 10,000 followers on Instagram, she shares industry knowledge, market updates, and glimpses into her professional journey, engaging a wide audience and establishing herself as a trusted voice in real estate.

Her expertise in leveraging social media for brand awareness was recently highlighted in an episode of the Sales Beast Podcast, where she discussed strategies for building a compelling personal brand in the real estate industry.

As a member of Hyyve's Advisory Board, Brooke will provide strategic guidance on utilizing social media and digital platforms to enhance our reach and impact. Her deep understanding of the real estate market, combined with her digital savvy, will be instrumental in shaping our strategies to connect homeowners and agents in innovative ways.

We are confident that Brooke's insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to revolutionize the real estate landscape.

Please join us in welcoming Brooke Hicks to the Hyyve family.

