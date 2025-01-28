Banner Health Has Chosen Vision Media To Lead Its Media Buying Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vision team is honored to announce a new relationship with Banner Health, one of the largest non-profit hospital systems in the nation and the largest private employer in Arizona.

This collaboration signals continued growth for both brands as Banner Health, headquartered in Arizona and operating in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming, expands its reach throughout the West.

Banner is recognized as a top health system in the country for consistently providing quality clinical care in its 33 hospitals, including three academic medical centers and additional health services in six states. With more than 1 million members served by the Banner Health provider network, they have increased access to quality care by locating health centers and clinics throughout their communities.

As Banner Health looks to reach a larger and more diverse population, it has chosen Vision Media to lead its media planning and buying strategy.

This collaboration highlights Vision Media's growing reputation within the healthcare industry. The Seattle area advertising agency is known for its expertise in media buying services for healthcare systems with clients like Seattle Children's and Geisinger Health,

Stephen Reed, Vision Media's founder and CEO, explained, "We understand the unique demands of the healthcare industry, including patient trust, HIPAA compliance, and the importance of messaging that aligns with our client's values. Our team specializes in helping healthcare systems reach potential patients through precise, strategic media buying strategies."

Vision Media navigates the ever-changing realms of media strategy through digital and traditional advertising channels. The Puget Sound Business Journal recently recognized them as a Fastest-Growing Private company for the fifth year in a row. They were also named one of the Inc. 5000 for 2024 and honored as a finalist for Overall Programmatic Campaign by AdExchanger.

About Vision Media

Vision Media is the largest independent media agency in the Pacific Northwest. They have delivered leading-edge media planning and buying nationwide for over twenty years. Vision Media provides results-driven digital and traditional media strategies to exceed clients' business goals and ensure they are seen and heard. From global brands to mid-sized organizations, Vision Media's clients include financial services, healthcare and senior services, CPG, education, technology, sports, hospitality, and tourism.

