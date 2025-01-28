THE ZERO PROOF INTRODUCES LAPO's A VIBRANT SPRITZ TO ITS COLLECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Lapo's canned beverage and box

The Zero Proof logo (PRNewsfoto/The Zero Proof)

A Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Inspired by Italy's Coastal Charm

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lapo's , the alcohol-free cocktail enthusiast's go-to, today announced the release of its latest canned non-alcoholic cocktail: Lapo's Citrus Spritz, a vibrant beverage that encapsulates the spirit of Italy's coastline.

Launched this month on The Zero Proof website, this refreshing NA cocktail balances lemon, lime, and orange with herbal undertones, rounded out by hints of juniper, thyme, and a touch of spice. Whether enjoyed chilled from the can or poured over ice and garnished with an orange slice, Lapo's Citrus Spritz is a refreshing cocktail for every season.

"With the success of our Lapo's Negroni, which recently won BevNet's Best New Product of 2024 award, expanding the Lapo's line was unquestionable." said Sean Goldsmith, CEO of The Zero Proof. "Our new Lapo's Citrus Spritz continues to capture the vibrant and bold flavors of Italy, delivering them in an elevated non-alcoholic form without sacrificing taste, quality or experience."

This new addition is a perfect complement to The Zero Proof's Lapo's collection and mission of delivering exceptional non-alcoholic beverages. According to NIQ , the non-alcoholic beverage market is thriving, with sales nearing $1 billion in 2024, up 27.2% from the previous year. Leading the way, The Zero Proof offers premium, expertly crafted options for consumers who prioritize mindful drinking without compromising on flavor or sophistication.



Price: $19.99 (4-pack)

Available at: and Imagery: Hi-Res HERE

ABOUT THE ZERO PROOF:

The Zero Proof is the leading non-alcoholic beverage online retailer with over 30+ brands to savor. With a commitment to quality, the premium site showcases a diverse array of alcohol-free options, from top-tier NA wine to whiskey alternatives and Swedish amaros. The Zero Proof distributes its own brands Saint Viviana and Lapo's in addition to being the exclusive importer to esteemed brands from around the world. The Zero Proof extends its passion for premium NA offerings to a wider audience by enriching the landscape of alcohol-free enjoyment and guiding individuals towards a balanced and enjoyable life without compromise. In addition to sharing the best NA spirits, The Zero Proof also acts like a trusted friend to guide you to the best NA-friendly bars and restaurants, tourist hotspots, and booze-free activities around the world.

For more information or to request samples, please contact:

Natalie Breneman

[email protected]

704.604.5527

SOURCE The Zero Proof

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED