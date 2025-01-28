U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION TEAMS UP WITH THE HOME DEPOT TO BUILD THE FUTURE OF SOCCER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Partnership includes extensive for all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams while supporting the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Soccer Federation and The Home Depot today announced an expansive partnership, making the world's largest home improvement retailer a strategic partner of the 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams, including the U.S. Men's and Women's senior National Teams, as well as the Federation's Youth and Extended National Teams. The retailer will also be a Supporting Level partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center – U.S. Soccer's new home in Atlanta, named for the company's co-founder.

"The Home Depot's deep roots in the Atlanta community and strong ties to sports, and soccer in general, make it a perfect strategic partner for our Federation," said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. "Its support is crucial toward building our National Training Center and helping us unite communities across the country through the beautiful game, and we look forward to what we can achieve together in service to soccer."

"The Home Depot is thrilled to deepen our commitment to soccer through this partnership with The U.S. Soccer Federation," said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at The Home Depot. "Our customers are passionate about sports, including soccer, and we're proud to support the game they love. This partnership allows us to help build the foundation for the future of soccer in the U.S."

The partnership was officially announced at an in-person event at the construction site of U.S. Soccer's new state-of-the-art National Training Center, where Wright and Battin, along with The Home Depot field associates, celebrated a marquee coming together of two iconic brands based in the Atlanta area. During the event, U.S. Soccer's Chief Financial Officer Chelle Adams provided updates on the facility's construction.

Through this partnership, U.S. Soccer and The Home Depot will bring communities together by shining a spotlight on local Hometown Heroes who are creating a positive impact in their communities, engaging them as Gameday Ambassadors for unique matchday experiences at U.S. Soccer matches.

The partnership complements The Home Depot's recent deal with FIFA, which made it the official home improvement retailer in North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will take place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Atlanta will also host eight matches throughout the tournament, including a semifinal.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,345 retail stores and over 760 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, and commitment to participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer/ourvision. [ussoccer]

