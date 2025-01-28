GENEO UNITED, A LEADER IN THE BEAUTY TECH INDUSTRY, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF ERIN WHITE AS PRESIDENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Erin White to the Geneo United team," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis®. "Erin's unparalleled expertise, passion for innovation, and customer-first philosophy align perfectly with Geneo United's mission to revolutionize the industry, while providing a one-of-a-kind experience to our customers. With her leadership, I am confident we will propel Geneo United to new heights, delivering exceptional value to our customers and setting new standards in beauty technology."

Erin's career spans over 20 years of leadership in med-tech and aesthetics, where she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive transformative growth and innovation. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of the industry have made her a trusted leader in the field.

A Strategic Vision for Innovation and Growth

Erin's guiding principle is the 'Quality Hat' philosophy-doing things right the first time. To help bring this to life, Erin is spearheading a transformative strategy for Geneo United, built around three core pillars:

Innovation and an Exciting Roadmap: Erin is focused on a roadmap designed to elevate the Geneo United experience for providers and consumers alike. Over the next year and beyond, Geneo United will continue to push the boundaries of beauty technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the industry and enhance the Glo2Facial treatment.Customer-Centric Focus: Erin's strategy emphasizes delivering exceptional value to Geneo United's customers through enhanced onsite support and improved digital tools.Building a Sustainable, High-Performing Sales Team: Erin is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and empowerment. Her focus on building a high-performing, sustainable sales team ensures that Geneo United's success is rooted in strong partnerships with its customers and industry stakeholders.

"I am honored to lead Geneo United into its next chapter," said Erin White, President of Geneo United. "With an innovative roadmap, a customer-first mindset, and a commitment to building a high-performance team, we are poised to revolutionize the aesthetics industry together – and have fun doing it. I am especially excited to collaborate with the industry veterans across our sales team, including Diane Bottone, Sara Maugh, Christina Quinn, and Stefani Silverman."

A Legacy of Excellence with Lumenis® and Pollogen®

Geneo United's success is built on the strong foundation provided by its parent company, Lumenis - a global leader in energy-based solutions for Aesthetic and Vision applications. With over five decades of innovation, Lumenis boasts an unmatched history of firsts and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. Pollogen, a subsidiary of Lumenis, is the innovator behind Geneo United's cutting-edge technologies, including the revolutionary OxfoliationTM process and Geneo X® device. Together, they have set new benchmarks for innovation, artistry, and performance in the beauty tech industry.

About Glo2Facial by Geneo

Glo2Facial is a breakthrough treatment that unlocks the body's natural superpowers by combining patented Oxfoliation technology-which encourages higher levels of oxygenation from within and exfoliates the skin via non-invasive CO2 bubbles. The treatment also features a lite ultrasound experience to soothe and nourish the skin with all-natural serums. Lastly, a detoxing massage is incorporated to reduce redness and puffiness. With no downtime, Immediate and long-term effect, and seven customizations available, each formulated with highly effective botanical ingredients, there's a solution for everyone.

Recognized for its clinically proven results, cutting-edge technology, and luxury experience, Glo2Facial has earned prestigious accolades, including the 2023 Cosmo Holy Grail Award and the 2024 ELLE Tools & Treatments Award . These achievements underscore Geneo United's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that set new benchmarks in beauty and skincare.

Join the 40,000 consumers who visited the website to find a provider and experience the Glo2Facial treatment. Visit .

