AF Group Helps Provide Nearly $1.5 Million In Charitable Giving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through the company's annual Caring & Sharing employee giving program, teammates donated $342,000, which was enhanced by a dollar-for-dollar match from AF Group and the wider Emergent Holdings organization of which the company is a part, for a combined total give of $735,000. These donations helped support 186 charitable organizations nationwide. An additional $753,000 in corporate sponsorships from AF Group and Emergent Holdings led to the total contributions.

"Every year, our teammates support these causes with enthusiasm, kindness and empathy."

Post thi

"We're proud of our benevolent People First culture, which models how we interact with our teammates, partners, customers and communities," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations, AF Group. "Every year, our teammates support these causes with enthusiasm, kindness and empathy. AF Group is proud to support their passion and generosity so that we can help make a positive impact in the communities where we work and live."

"AF Group's unwavering generosity over the past year has made an incredible difference for grieving families in our community," said Kristine Kuhnert, director of Ele's Place. "Ele's Place has provided vital grief support services at no cost to those who need them most thanks to AF Group's support. We are especially grateful to them for supporting us from day one and exemplifying a deep commitment to our mission and the families we serve."

Teammates logged more than 1,550 volunteer hours in 2024, with nearly 1,200 hours coming from company-sponsored events with groups such as Ele's Place, No Senior Without Christmas and Communities in Schools of Michigan among many others.

"Volunteering has been a rewarding experience for myself and my team through the opportunities coordinated by AF Group," said Kim Morehouse, business operations specialist, AF Group. "It gives us the ability to help those most in need in our community while collaborating with our teammates in ways that bring us closer together and give us a break from our usual day-to-day tasks. It's fun, gratifying and I look forward to doing more volunteering in 2025."

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup . © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup

SOURCE AF Group