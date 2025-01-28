(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28 January 2025

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100® 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Issuer ”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100® 3x Daily Short Securities (the“ Affected Securities ”) from USD 1.218 to USD 0.1218, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 11 December 2024, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 28 January 2025.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 28 January 2025.