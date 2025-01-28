(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This directory provides details on thousands of distilleries in 150 countries around the world and includes comprehensive information on company addresses, telephone, email, website contact details, parent companies, contact persons and titles, feedstocks, product types, brand names and production capacities.

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Directory of Distilleries 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This innovative directory provides details on thousands of distilleries in 150 countries around the world and includes very comprehensive information on company addresses, telephone, email, website contact details, parent companies, contact persons and titles, feedstocks, product types, brand names, and production capacities.

Alcoholic beverages are produced in a variety of ways and the distilled products are presented to the market in combination with a vast number of ingredients to achieve the rich array available in different parts of this world. Indeed, the size and scope of this directory are evidence of the size of the industry.

Consequently, it is important that distilleries and the ancillary industries should have available a comprehensive directory that gives the fundamental information needed in their everyday business.

The Global Directory of Distilleries will be invaluable to many people in, or associated with, the alcohol distilling industry, including:



Agents, brokers, and wholesalers looking for new sources of supply of various types of alcohol

Distillery owners seeking to form alliances with producers in other countries

Companies marketing distillation equipment, suppliers, and services to the distilling industry Persons seeking to pursue or advance a career in the distilling industry.

The directory is supplemented with review articles by leading experts, together with worldwide statistics on alcohol production and an extensive glossary of terms used in the alcohol distilling industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Foreword

Countries



Albania



Argentina



Armenia



Australia



Austria



Belgium



Belize



Benin



Bosnia & Herzegovina



Brazil



Bulgaria



Burkino Faso



Cameroon



Canada



Chile



China



Croatia



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Denmark



Dominican Republic



El Salvador



Estonia



Finland



France



Georgia



Germany



Greece



Greenland



Grenada



Guatemala



Honduras



Hong Kong



Hungary



Iceland



India



Indonesia



Ireland



Israel



Italy



Jamaica



Japan



Jordan



Kenya



Kosovo



Latvia



Lebanon



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Macedonia



Malaysia



Mauritius



Mexico



Moldova



Morocco



Myanmar



Nepal



Netherlands



New Zealand



Nigeria



Pakistan



Panama



Paraguay



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Portugal



Puerto Rico



Romania



Russia



Saint Kitts & Nevis



Serbia



Singapore



Slovakia



Slovenia



South Africa



South Korea



Spain



Sri Lanka



Sweden



Switzerland



Thailand



Togo



Turkey



Ukraine



United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom



United States of America

Vietnam Index

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900