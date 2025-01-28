From First Dates To Double Dates: Opentable Declares That Valentine's Day 2025 Will Break All The Rules

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Plus, celebrate at one of this year's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants featuring spots chosen by diners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey commissioned by OpenTable , Valentine's Day dining is undergoing a dramatic shift, as singles and group celebrations redefine the traditionally couple-focused holiday. The data shows a remarkable 61% of singles are willing to dine out for a first date on February 14th, while 51% of all diners are considering double dates.1 The survey also indicates a surge in group dining for "Galentine's Day" celebrations and a strong appetite for new dining experiences.

Highlights from the research, alongside OpenTable data revealed:



Singles Say "Yes" to Valentine's First Dates : Singles are boldly claiming Valentine's Day as their own, with most Americans willing to have a first date at a restaurant on the holiday. Men lead this shift at 65% compared to women at 57%, while Gen Z is the most adventurous with 70% willing to take the romantic leap on February 14th.1

Doubling Down : Restaurants may be seeing double this Valentine's Day as 51% of diners consider double dates for the holiday. Gen Z is driving this trend with 62% open to sharing their Valentine's celebration with another couple.1

Squad Goals : OpenTable data revealed a 34% increase in parties of more than six on Galentine's Day (February 13) in 2024, compared to the previous year.3 This suggests a growing preference for celebrating love and friendship and will be continued this year: 25% of survey respondents will celebrate Galentine's Day this year.1

Love at First Bite : Diners are trading familiar favorites for new experiences this Valentine's Day, with 81% of Americans planning to try a new restaurant. More than a third (36%) are specifically seeking "special occasion" venues, signaling a desire to make this year's celebration more memorable than ever.1 Last Minute Planners, We Got You: Last year, 28% of Valentine's Day reservations were made within 48 hours of dining. For those who leave things to the last minute, searching by date and time on OpenTable will save dining heartache.2

"Valentine's Day dining has gone through a major vibe shift over the years, and this year sees a continuation of that, with couples, double dates and groups of friends planning to dine out for the occasion," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable. "Between OpenTable's breadth of restaurants and resources, there's something for everyone – from fine dining to the cozy neighborhood Italian spot – and our annual Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list and curated guides are great places to start."

Something for Everyone on OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants List

Whether seeking an intimate spot for a first date or a lively atmosphere for a double date, OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list offers diverse options from coast to coast. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 10 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors, and features a diverse list of restaurants perfect for any occasion.

This year, California is the state with the largest share of restaurants, 11 including San Francisco's Gary Danko . Notably, several destination restaurants with stand-out views made the list, including Atlanta's Canoe , Seattle's The Pink Door and Philadelphia's SkyHigh .

The Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2025 are (in alphabetical order by state):4

Arizona



Arrowhead Grill - Glendale, AZ

Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, AZ

Different Pointe of View - Phoenix, AZ

Lon's at The Hermosa - Paradise Valley, AZ Vivace Restaurant - Tucson, AZ

California



71Above - Los Angeles, CA

Dal Rae - Pico Rivera, CA

FARM - Palm Springs, CA

Gary Danko - San Francisco, CA

Jeune et Jolie - Carlsbad, CA

Mister A's - San Diego, CA

Musso & Frank Grill - Los Angeles, CA

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch - Santa Barbara, CA

Summit House - Fullerton, CA

The Marine Room - San Diego, CA Wally's Desert Turtle - Rancho Mirage, CA

Colorado



Barolo Grill - Denver, CO

Flagstaff House - Boulder, CO Guard & Grace - Denver, CO

Connecticut



J. Gilbert's – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood - Glastonbury, CT Millwright's Restaurant - Simsbury, CT

Florida



Angelina's Ristorante - Bonita Springs, FL

Bern's Steak House - Tampa, FL

Collage Restaurant - St. Augustine, FL

KRES CHOPHOUSE - Orlando, FL

Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key - Key West, FL The Black Pearl - Dunedin, FL

Georgia



Canoe - Atlanta, GA The Olde Pink House Restaurant - Savannah, GA

Hawaii

Tidepools - Grand Hyatt Kauai - Poipu, HI

Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse - Boise, ID

Illinois



Bistronomic - Chicago, IL

Geja's Cafe - Chicago, IL

Meson Sabika - Naperville, IL

Mon Ami Gabi - Chicago, IL Ocean Prime - Chicago, IL

Indiana

Vida - Indianapolis, IN

Kentucky

Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano - Lexington, KY

Louisiana



GW Fins - New Orleans, LA Irene's - New Orleans, LA

Maine

Earth at Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, ME

Michigan

Leo's - Grand Rapids, MI

Minnesota

Baldamar - Roseville, MN

North Carolina



JOLO Winery & Vineyards - Pilot Mountain, NC

Ryan's Restaurant - Winston-Salem, NC

Steak 48 - Charlotte, NC The Dining Room Biltmore Estate - Asheville, NC

North Dakota

Harry's Steakhouse - Grand Forks, ND

New Hampshire

Ristorante Massimo - Portsmouth, NH

New Jersey



618 - Freehold, NJ

Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken, NJ

Franklinville Inn - Franklinville, NJ Il Mulino New York - Atlantic City, NJ

New Mexico



Geronimo - Santa Fe, NM Sazon - Santa Fe, NM

Nevada



Delmonico Steakhouse - Las Vegas, NV

Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, NV

Piero's Italian Cuisine - Las Vegas, NV Top of the World Restaurant - The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Las Vegas, NV

New York



The Northport Hotel - Northport, NY The River Cafe - Brooklyn, NY

Ohio



BOCA - Cincinnati, OH

Carlo & Johnny - Cincinnati, OH

Cento – German Village - Columbus, OH

Jag's Steak & Seafood - West Chester, OH

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse - Columbus, OH

Lindey's - Columbus, OH

Mitchell's Ocean Club - Easton Town Center - Columbus, OH

Pier W - Cleveland, OH Primavista - Cincinnati, OH

Oregon

RingSide Steakhouse - Uptown - Portland, OR

Pennsylvania



Altius - Pittsburgh, PA

Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar - Lancaster, PA

Butcher & Singer - Philadelphia, PA

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington - Pittsburgh, PA SkyHigh - Philadelphia, PA

Puerto Rico

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar - Old San Juan, PR

Rhode Island



Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, RI White Horse Tavern - Newport, RI

South Carolina

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - Hilton Head, SC

Tennessee



Coastal Fish Company - Memphis, TN

Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro - Townsend, TN

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, TN

Porch & Parlor Prime Steakhouse - Memphis, TN Southern Social - Germantown, TN

Texas



Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood - San Antonio, TX

Dakota's Steakhouse- Downtown Dallas - Dallas, TX

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Park District - Dallas, TX Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab - Austin, TX

Utah



Log Haven - Salt Lake City, UT Ruth's Chris Steak House - Salt Lake City

Virginia



2941 Restaurant - Falls Church, VA

Bistro L'Hermitage - Woodbridge, VA

Fahrenheit 132 - Fredericksburg, VA

L'Auberge Chez Francois - Great Falls, VA

Le Yaca - Williamsburg, VA The Ivy Inn Restaurant - Charlottesville, VA

Vermont

Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee, VT

Washington

The Pink Door - Seattle, WA

Wisconsin

The Del-Bar - Wisconsin Dells & Lake Delton - Wisconsin Dells, WI

For additional inspiration, explore OpenTable's Valentine's Day dining hub and visit the OpenTable app.

1 Consumer Research

An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among 1513 US consumers. Fieldwork took place between Tuesday December 24th, 2024 through Thursday January 2nd, 2025.

2 OpenTable Data

OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in the US on February 14, 2023 and compared to February 14, 2024.

3 OpenTable Data

OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in the US by party size on February 13, 2023 and compared to February 13, 2024.

4 Top 100 Romantic Restaurants Methodology

OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2025 list is generated from over 10 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "romantic". The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKNG ), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

