(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Titled ' Breaking ICD Codes: Identifying Ambiguous Respiratory Infection Codes via Regional Diagnosis Heterogeneity ,' the study analyzed weekly national diagnosis data for acute respiratory infections in Poland. Covering all 380 county-equivalent administrative regions and encompassing 292 million consultations, the findings highlight ambiguities in coding practices.

Significant differences in diagnoses were observed across regions, even after separating data into age groups. This variability cannot be explained by different care utilization, given the shifting proportions of diagnoses with similar severity. There were numerous pairs of strongly negatively correlated codes implying classification ambiguity. For example, the ICD code J06 (acute upper respiratory infections of multiple and unspecified sites), was used almost interchangeably with a diverse range of others, especially J00 (common cold) and J20 (bronchitis).

The findings suggest that ICD codes, while designed to standardize global health data, have ambiguities that limit their effectiveness. These issues can hinder their ability to generate comparable data across regions and complicate their use in government health planning. Such variability in diagnostic coding poses challenges for public health, especially when consistent and accurate data are critical for preparing and responding to pandemics.

Article Cited:

Breaking ICD Codes: Identifying Ambiguous Respiratory Infection Codes via Regional Diagnosis Heterogeneity

Marcin Piotr Walkowiak, PhD; Dariusz Walkowiak, PhD; Jarosław Walkowiak, MD, Professor

