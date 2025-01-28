Positron Networks Proudly Announces Project Robbie, A Platform Aimed At Revolutionizing AI And Machine Learning Workflows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simplifying Research with Scalable, Secure, and Cost-Effective Solutions

Seattle, Washington, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Networks is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Project Robbie , an innovative designed to revolutionize how researchers and engineers tackle AI and machine workloads. With the beta program now in progress, Project Robbie is poised to deliver a seamless solution for managing large-scale experiments efficiently and cost-effectively.

“Researchers and developers face increasing challenges with traditional solutions-insufficient GPU power, long wait times, complex billing, and steep learning curves,” said Sid Rao, CEO of Positron Networks .“Project Robbie was built to remove these barriers, offering a simple, scalable, and secure platform tailored to the needs of scientists and engineers.”

Project Robbie eliminates the technical overhead that often bogs down research workflows. The platform simplifies experimentation by supporting familiar tools like Python and Jupyter Notebook, enabling researchers to start running jobs with minimal setup. With scalable access to high-performance GPUs, including A100s and H100s, users can seamlessly manage thousands of experiments without worrying about resource constraints. Its prepaid token system offers clear and predictable budgeting, while its HIPAA, SOC, and PCI-compliant encrypted data storage ensures the security of sensitive datasets.

The beta program engaged leading research institutions, private industry, and government agencies, validating the platform's ability to deliver tangible results. A collaboration with the New England Research Cloud (NERC) further underscores the platform's potential to transform the AI/ML landscape.

“NERC has established itself as a pivotal resource, empowering researchers with cutting-edge tools and infrastructure to drive scientific discovery and technological innovation; however, many of our researchers are not proficient in technologies like containers and Kubernetes,” said Orran Krieger, Boston University Professor and Director of Mass Open Cloud Alliance (MOC-A).“ We are excited to work with Positron and Project Robbie to substantially expand the number of researchers who can leverage our infrastructure.”

“Project Robbie is more than a tool; it's a game-changer for research teams struggling with the inefficiencies of current systems,” Rao added.

Project Robbie will officially launch in early February 2025, offering a groundbreaking solution for researchers looking to streamline their workflows. Early adopters can take advantage of a referral program that rewards them for sharing the platform with colleagues.

To learn more about Project Robbie or schedule a demo, visit Here .

About Project Robbie

Project Robbie simplifies scientific computing, letting you run experiments and simulations on high-performance GPUs from your local machine. Supporting Python, Fortran, MATLAB, and more, it's a flexible, user-friendly solution for researchers.

About Positron Networks

Positron is a funded stealth software company specializing in scientific computing and machine learning cloud infrastructure. Positron is reinventing how researchers leverage AI and machine learning in science by accelerating the pace of discovery tenfold and fueling innovation.

CONTACT: Gabriela Bernadet Positron Networks 317-478-3634 ...