Extech Building Materials Enhances Long Island City Branch With Customer-Focused Renovations

Extech's renovations at its Long Island City location has led to faster service and a safer work environment.

Upgraded Facility Streamlines Operations, Boosts Safety, and Improves Efficiency for Contractors.

- Tim Feury, Extech CEOLONG ISLAND CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Extech Building Materials, a leading supplier of high-quality materials, has completed a transformative renovation of its Long Island City branch. This update reflects Extech's commitment to addressing customer needs with a focus on speed, safety, and operational efficiency.“The Long Island City location has always been a cornerstone of our operations,” said Tim Feury, President of Extech Building Materials.“These renovations reflect our dedication to creating a more streamlined, safe, and customer-centric environment that meets the demands of our industry.”Driving Efficiency and SafetyThe renovations were driven by customer feedback and operational insights.“Previously, our stackable racks made retrieving materials time-consuming and inefficient,” explained Randy Ramtahal, Long Island City Operations Manager.“Customers had to wait too long for certain products or materials. The new retractable racks we implemented allow us to reduce this time by almost half, improving both efficiency and customer satisfaction.”Key improvements include:.Retractable Racks: These innovative racks replace the previous stackable system, allowing materials to be retrieved more quickly and safely..Enhanced Safety: The new rack system eliminates the hazards associated with moving stacked materials, reducing the risk of accidents..Better Organization: Bin systems and optimized storage layouts ensure materials are easy to locate and access, minimizing delays and enhancing inventory management.A Better Experience for Contractors“Our goal was to create a space that prioritizes the needs of contractors,” said Ramtahal.“The renovation has already led to fewer complaints, faster service, and a safer work environment. As we approach the busy season, we're excited to see the full impact of these upgrades.”Ongoing ImprovementsWhile this phase of the warehouse renovation is complete, Extech is planning further changes throughout 2025 that include expanding the warehouse space and refining the showroom layout. These updates will continue to promote Extech's overarching goals of improving customer service, safety, and operational efficiency.About Extech Building MaterialsExtech Building Materials is a trusted supplier of premium construction materials, dedicated to serving the building community with quality products and exceptional service. With branches across the region, Extech continues to be a leader in supporting contractors with the tools and materials they need to succeed.

